Marketing Strategist Bukky Akomolafe is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we celebrate Bukky Akomolafe, the Commercial Manager at Travelstart, a leading online travel agency that helps today’s business and leisure travellers search, compare and book the best flight, hotel and car options.

Bukky joined Travelstart in 2017 and assumed her current role where she’s responsible for local brand strategy, offline marketing and partnerships.

Prior to Travelstart, Bukky was Head of Marketing at Flytime Music Festival – organisers of Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged. During her time there – between 2015 and 2017 – Bukky created online and offline marketing campaigns for the concerts and also led sponsor-client relationship management, press relations and branding.

Bukky started her post-graduate career at Ogilvy & Mather, one of the largest marketing communications companies in the world. She joined as an Associate and moved up to a Global Consultant for OgilvyRED where she was a founding team member and assisted in launching a $2m growth, strategy and innovation consulting business.

Bukky later moved on to the Chase Leadership Development Program as a Summer Associate Intern, bagged an MBA from Yale School of Management afterwards, and went back to Chase Leadership Development Program as an Associate where she was in the content and social marketing team, and then on the business development team.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The George Washington University.

Bukky is the 2019 winner of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Prize for Professional Service.

We celebrate Bukky for excelling in her career and for inspiring others to do so in the process.

