This Vet wants Everyone to Kill their Fear of Snakes, but Nigerians Aren’t Interested

Growing up, you must have heard a statement that goes, “Whenever you see a snake, stand still like a tree and it would pass you by.” Well, either that’s true or not, very few are bold enough to give it a go.

To be honest, it’s really fascinating when people flaunt snakes on them, looking fearless, or even keep them as pets.

The instinct when a snake is seen is to run, shout or get the stone nearest to you, but this fearless Nigerian vet, @danielaremson, on Twitter, wants everyone to kill their fear of snakes.

Check out his tweets.

Kill your fear of snakes not snakes If you see a snake, it will definitely not crawl up towards you and bite you.

Usually a snake is more scared of you than you are of it and would seek to hide or escape. It makes sense as you are x100 of its size. pic.twitter.com/3iJ0PYIjwN — Your Online Vet (@danielaremson) March 10, 2020

Most times this is why many people get bitten in yard, farms or bushes. Once you can’t see the snake and the snake is already alerted to your presence, coming within that perimeter is dubbed as a threat which will make the snake to attack. — Your Online Vet (@danielaremson) March 10, 2020

Kindly read through the thread and get the message. When you see a snake, do not sit down and be awwwwing, just look for a good way to avoid such. Don’t panic into trying to attack such as that may be the reason why you could be bitten by one. — Your Online Vet (@danielaremson) March 10, 2020

Trust Nigerians… They ain’t interested and their tweets are so hilarious. Check it out.

Doc, no worry… Make we just dey our dey. pic.twitter.com/unEPTgjlA5 — Olu bi Akin (@olhoubaqin) March 10, 2020

Alaye, all these yarns no necesstri. If i see snake, best believe, I’ll Japa 😂 — Fiish Scott Gaviria (@FiishG) March 10, 2020

You’d explain what you are looking for in the territory of an anaconda — Your Online Vet (@danielaremson) March 10, 2020

True. But Doc some species of snakes have been known to slither their way into homes and bite sleeping occupants on their beds unprovoked. Mozambique spitting cobra and the dreaded black mamba can attack unprovoked too. Its rare yes but it happens. — Ayo Jay Baba (@JayJayJaraba) March 10, 2020

Heh. You did a good job holding a python on yo neck. You would've held a Cobra or a Taipan we might even consider the topic. Oga, be kiavuu — Arinzé🇳🇬™ (@Harrikane__) March 10, 2020

Hard guy hard guy — Your Online Vet (@danielaremson) March 10, 2020

Oga, thank you for the advice. But as for me and myself, and I pic.twitter.com/ECdWXZ6any — Babygirl (@Qwenia) March 10, 2020

Lol. People are so much afraid of snakes on this app — Your Online Vet (@danielaremson) March 10, 2020

Dr. My DNA is wired for fight or flight when I see a snake and that is all I know, any other thing you are saying is not for me, thanks. — Ben Goodman (@BenLyon_101) March 10, 2020

Leave the fear for me like that, na your fear? — NURSE DABIRI OF THE MOST HIGH GENG (@Glamour_Yvonne) March 10, 2020