This Vet wants Everyone to Kill their Fear of Snakes, but Nigerians Aren't Interested

Harvey Weinstein wants Mercy from the Judge

John Boyega is ensuring African Stories Reach the World through Netflix

Anthony Joshua Met the Queen, Referenced Nigerian Cuisine & Gave a Touching Speech

Young Queens recreate Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie And Lupita Nyong’o's Outfits In Honour Of International Women's Day

TBoss & her "Future Best Friend" look so Good Together ❤️

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez have Won the #FlipChallenge

Best Friends for 17 Years, then they Find Out they're Actually Sisters! 🤯

Natalia Bryant is Honoring Her Late Dad Kobe & Sister Gianna ❤

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Zaya are "leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world"

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Growing up, you must have heard a statement that goes, “Whenever you see a snake, stand still like a tree and it would pass you by.” Well, either that’s true or not, very few are bold enough to give it a go.

To be honest, it’s really fascinating when people flaunt snakes on them, looking fearless, or even keep them as pets.

The instinct when a snake is seen is to run, shout or get the stone nearest to you, but this fearless Nigerian vet, @danielaremson, on Twitter, wants everyone to kill their fear of snakes.

Check out his tweets.

Trust Nigerians… They ain’t interested and their tweets are so hilarious. Check it out.

BellaNaija.com

