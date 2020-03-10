Connect with us

Scoop

Anthony Joshua Met the Queen, Referenced Nigerian Cuisine & Gave a Touching Speech

Scoop

Young Queens recreate Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie And Lupita Nyong’o's Outfits In Honour Of International Women's Day

Scoop Sweet Spot

TBoss & her "Future Best Friend" look so Good Together ❤️

Scoop

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez have Won the #FlipChallenge

Scoop Sweet Spot

Best Friends for 17 Years, then they Find Out they're Actually Sisters! 🤯

Scoop

Natalia Bryant is Honoring Her Late Dad Kobe & Sister Gianna ❤

Scoop

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Zaya are "leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Esoro is Stepping on ALL Necks with this Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Scoop

Chris Rock & Megalyn Echikunwoke's Relationship has Sadly Reached the End of the Road 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

Kiki Mordi is Shedding more Light on the Forceful Eviction of Tarkwa Bay Residents

Scoop

Anthony Joshua Met the Queen, Referenced Nigerian Cuisine & Gave a Touching Speech

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-British world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, was given the privilege to meet the Queen at Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey.

Anthony did not only charm the Queen, he also delivered an emotional speech as he addressed the Royal Family at the Commonwealth service.

Dapper in a suit and tie, he was also introduced to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who looked stunning in an emerald green ensemble.

In his speech, Anthony Joshua proudly credited the Nigerian cuisine, egusi soup and pounded yam. He said:

My name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua and, like many of you here, I’m a child of the Commonwealth.

I was born in Watford and my heritage is Nigerian. I come from the Yoruba people, who are the largest and some might say the loudest ethnic group in all of Africa. I’m proudly Nigerian and proudly British

I feel opportunity should be there for the taking along with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, regardless of one’s background. We need to strive harder collectively in order to create unity. It takes a village to raise a child. And in the same vein, it takes a whole community to act and stand together to tackle some of the challenges we are confronted with today.

So here’s to fish and chips, egusi soup and pounded yam. To the UK and Nigeria, and the children of the Commonwealth.

Watch his video below:

Photo Credit: @theroyalfamily

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Beatnaija

    March 10, 2020 at 11:23 am

    WOW!! Joshua our pride

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Reuben Abati: Amala and the Corona Virus Patient

Rita Chidinma: Dealing with Mom Guilt

“No Kids Allowed” – A Source of Quarrel or a Simple Logistics Planning Request?

Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor of EpiAFRIC is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php