Anthony Joshua Met the Queen, Referenced Nigerian Cuisine & Gave a Touching Speech

Nigerian-British world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, was given the privilege to meet the Queen at Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey.

Anthony did not only charm the Queen, he also delivered an emotional speech as he addressed the Royal Family at the Commonwealth service.

Dapper in a suit and tie, he was also introduced to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who looked stunning in an emerald green ensemble.

In his speech, Anthony Joshua proudly credited the Nigerian cuisine, egusi soup and pounded yam. He said:

My name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua and, like many of you here, I’m a child of the Commonwealth. I was born in Watford and my heritage is Nigerian. I come from the Yoruba people, who are the largest and some might say the loudest ethnic group in all of Africa. I’m proudly Nigerian and proudly British I feel opportunity should be there for the taking along with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, regardless of one’s background. We need to strive harder collectively in order to create unity. It takes a village to raise a child. And in the same vein, it takes a whole community to act and stand together to tackle some of the challenges we are confronted with today. So here’s to fish and chips, egusi soup and pounded yam. To the UK and Nigeria, and the children of the Commonwealth.

Watch his video below:

Photo Credit: @theroyalfamily