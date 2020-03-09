Connect with us

Scoop

Young Queens recreate Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie And Lupita Nyong’o's Outfits In Honour Of International Women's Day

Scoop Sweet Spot

TBoss & her "Future Best Friend" look so Good Together ❤️

Scoop

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez have Won the #FlipChallenge

Scoop Sweet Spot

Best Friends for 17 Years, then they Find Out they're Actually Sisters! 🤯

Scoop

Natalia Bryant is Honoring Her Late Dad Kobe & Sister Gianna ❤

Scoop

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Zaya are "leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Esoro is Stepping on ALL Necks with this Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Scoop

Chris Rock & Megalyn Echikunwoke's Relationship has Sadly Reached the End of the Road 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

Kiki Mordi is Shedding more Light on the Forceful Eviction of Tarkwa Bay Residents

Scoop

Meghan Markle & Harry are a Stylish Couple in Red for the Mountbatten Festival of Music

Scoop

Young Queens recreate Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie And Lupita Nyong’o’s Outfits In Honour Of International Women’s Day

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Yesterday was International Women’s Day, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

To celebrate the occasion, fashion designer, Leah Victoria, recreated these looks by Imade Eduso for two beautiful young women.

The photos were inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Lupita Nyong’o, who recently wore these outfits at a private dinner.

We can’t get over how fabulous they look in these photos and we hope you agree.

Didn’t they just slay these looks?

Photo Credit: chimamanda_adichie

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

“No Kids Allowed” – A Source of Quarrel or a Simple Logistics Planning Request?

Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor of EpiAFRIC is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

Atoke: The Woman Whose Name I Was Given

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Advertisement
css.php