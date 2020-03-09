Yesterday was International Women’s Day, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

To celebrate the occasion, fashion designer, Leah Victoria, recreated these looks by Imade Eduso for two beautiful young women.

The photos were inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Lupita Nyong’o, who recently wore these outfits at a private dinner.

We can’t get over how fabulous they look in these photos and we hope you agree.

Didn’t they just slay these looks?

Photo Credit: chimamanda_adichie