Afropop singer, Sean Tizzle has released the video of his song titled “Abena“. The song is a mid-tempo afrobeat tune infuse with the foreign pop sound. This to deliver a different sound and spice music fans playlist with varieties.

This tune is a follow up to his 2019 song “Contagious“, Sean Tizzle who hasn’t been regular with hits for some while joins the league of early starters to get the much need attention.