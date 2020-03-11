Connect with us

This International Women's Month Docudrama by Uwanma addresses Victim Blaming in Sexual Abuse | Watch

Victor Ugo of Mentally Aware was Hosted by Harry & Meghan Markle 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Taje Prest gets Personal and Opens up on her Struggle with Hyperthyroidism | Watch

Watch BTS of Tuke Morgan's Family Shoot for Tireni First Birthday

This Video of Toyin Saraki teaching her Granddaughter to play the Piano will have you Smiling 😍

Ikechukwu is Addressing Popular Misconceptions about Him on Wedding Channel Africa's "Bar Room Therapy" | WATCH

Beautiful! WATCH Ify Okoye & her Sisters do a “Sibling Tag” in New Vlog

Sola Sobowale Stresses the Need for Women to be Represented & Involved on Rubbin' Minds | WATCH

Jimmy & Kemi Odukoya's Love story is a Truly Beautiful One | Watch them on Wedding Channel Africa's "5 Years After"

Obesere Takes us Through his Music & the viral "Egungun Be Careful" on BoomBuzz | WATCH

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s still International Women’s Month and media personality Uwanma is using her platform to address the issues that affect women, especially sexual abuse and victim blaming.

My Fault” is a docudrama spotlighting victim-blaming and shaming in cases of sexual abuse or gender-based violence. The questions usually asked are: whose fault is it when a woman is sexually abused? Is it her fault? Because of what she was wearing? Because she was too friendly? Because she was where she wasn’t supposed to be at a time she wasn’t? If it’s their fault, whose fault is it when an innocent child is sexually abused? The child? Their parents?

The docudrama was written, produced and directed by Uwanma.

Watch the video below:

