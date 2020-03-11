This International Women’s Month Docudrama by Uwanma addresses Victim Blaming in Sexual Abuse | Watch

It’s still International Women’s Month and media personality Uwanma is using her platform to address the issues that affect women, especially sexual abuse and victim blaming.

“My Fault” is a docudrama spotlighting victim-blaming and shaming in cases of sexual abuse or gender-based violence. The questions usually asked are: whose fault is it when a woman is sexually abused? Is it her fault? Because of what she was wearing? Because she was too friendly? Because she was where she wasn’t supposed to be at a time she wasn’t? If it’s their fault, whose fault is it when an innocent child is sexually abused? The child? Their parents?

The docudrama was written, produced and directed by Uwanma.

Watch the video below: