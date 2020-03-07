TECNO celebrates International Women’s Day in a Remarkable Way

For this year’s International Women’s Day, TECNO did not pass up on the opportunity to take a stand in a world where the achievements and challenges of women are as lauded as those of their male counterparts in a level playing field.

In a video, they highlighted people who thrive in the gender roles assigned to the opposite sex both in the office and at home.

There was a dad changing his baby’s diaper expertly, a female dispatch rider who handled her bike like a pro, a career lady who adeptly changed her flat tyre, a man whose haggling skills in the market will dethrone a typical African mother, a lady who systematically and neatly washed her car and a man whose cooking skills will get your tongue wagging.

This video was aimed at getting the minds of people out of the box that culture and social constructs have locked them in and into the brightness of enlightenment. The video points to the fact that these supposed ‘gender’ roles are in fact, not gender-specific. It shifts focus away from gender to getting things done when they need to be done regardless of the gender available at the time without unduly putting pressure on anyone. Click here to watch the video.

While most brands still stand aloof and impersonal on societal issues, brands like TECNO speak up and take a stand. The smartphone brand pays attention to issues/events that influence their fans and seamlessly become empathic or celebratory as the case might be. They never fail to lend their voice to a cause or sit on the fence concerning a commemorative event.

To further drive this point home, TECNO asked a group of people to mention some roles they fill that are sometimes seen as strange or untraditional in the society. Very interesting statements came up like;

I cook while she watches TV #SoWhat?

I am a lady, I foot my bills always #SoWhat?

I cook for my girlfriend #SoWhat?

I can price more than my wife that they call me alaroro #SoWhat?

I report to a woman in the office #SoWhat?

I cook while she watches Telemundo #SoWhat?

My wife is on Instagram and I’m doing her laundry #SoWhat?

My wife bought the car I drive #SoWhat?

He cannot change his car tyre, but I can, and I do it #SoWhat?

We go on a date and she pays the bill #SoWhat?

Also, TECNO sat with people from different walks of life and discussed the effect of gender roles. Here is how it went.

Vincent, PR and Communications Manager

Q: Is it okay for a woman to pay when you are on a date?

Hmmm…Yes, actually. So honestly ehn, it’s used to be hard sha. As much as I know there’s no harm whatsoever, I’d always feel awkward every time it had to happen. Sometimes a funny and long argument comes before I agree, if ever. Now, I see it like she’s getting me a gift, so I find it a cool and romantic gesture. It also gives me a feeling that “I’m not alone in this thing after all”!

Charles, Digital Marketing Executive

Q: If you get home from work before your wife, will you consider making dinner or she has to return from work and make it herself? What would you say about gender roles in the home?

Of course, yes. I don’t always wait for her to come home before I make dinner. She works farther away from me than me and has to go through traffic almost every night. The issue isn’t really who does what in my home. The issue is to get things done so that life will be as easy as possible for both of us. So, yes. There are some specified roles between my wife and me, but sometimes that doesn’t matter. The goal is always to ensure that things are easy for each other regardless of who does what.

Efe, Communications Executive

Q: Why do you feel gender equality is important in the workplace?

At this point in the world, gender equality in the workplace is very important. It can’t be overemphasized. I feel like genders shouldn’t be seen. If you employed me to fill a specific role, then whether or not I meet those KPIs of that role should be what is concentrated on and not my gender. So yes, gender equality is important in the workplace as it gives a level playing ground for growth to everyone.

Chinma, Digital Marketing Manager

Q: Do you feel like you operate in a male-dominated space and have to adhere to male-centric standards?

Do I feel I operate in a male-dominated space? Well, following the analysis online, Digital Marketing Industry is a male dominate industry, but do I have to adhere to a male-centric standard? Not all. The industry is less about the people you work with and more about the people you are trying to reach and understanding consumer behavior. And because digital has a lot of different parts, It requires a lot of attention, a lot of innovation and efficiency. When it comes to such detailed skills required in this industry, you find them more in women: Creative, bold and active thinking. Women have more capacity in the field of problem-solving, they create alternatives and find creative ways of solving everyday problems and this increases productivity both and home and at work. So when you have a skill that works, and yields a better result, why adhere to a particular standard “male-centric standard’’. I only standard in quote ‘’result-oriented standard.

Madam Eno, Data Expert

Q: How have you been able to combine your culturally assigned roles with your career duties over the years?

The secret is always a supportive and understanding spouse o! Madam Eno: When you have a supportive spouse, you will have the opportunity to concentrate on building a career because you’ll know when you drop the ball, he is there to pick it up and ensure that things run smoothly. If, however, you have to always be so bothered about your affairs at home, it then becomes almost impossible to make anything of your career life.

These are interesting and eye-opening conversations that we hope will continue in homes and offices across the country and start a positive chain reaction.

I don’t recall International Women’s day being this interesting! TECNO always finds the classiest, most relatable ways to get a message said. To read more about how they marked the International Women’s day, check their social media pages; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram – @tecnomobileng or visit the TECNO SPOT website.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

