Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood Actor Pa Kasumu is Dead 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

What Better Way to Celebrate a Birthday than with Naija Celebs? Check out Lupita Nyong'o's Dope Nigerian Celebration

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye's "Onye Ozi (The Messenger)"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet is Sending a Strong Message with the Short Film "Bayi" | WATCH the Trailer

Events Movies & TV

Netflix's First Original Series "Queen Sono" had the Most Fun Premiere | See For Yourself

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Friday & Another Episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit" is HERE!

Movies & TV

Meet Kate Liquorish, the Actress Who Plays Ekaterina on Netflix's "Queen Sono"

Movies & TV Nollywood

The AMVCA Nominees Cocktail was the Most Stylish Affair | See All Your Faves

Events Movies & TV

All the 🔥 Looks of Pearl Thusi at the Netflix "Queen Sono" Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe wants to Teach You How to Be a Successful Entrepreneur | WATCH

Movies & TV

Veteran Nollywood Actor Pa Kasumu is Dead 💔

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Yoruba Nollywood industry is currently mourning as ailing veteran actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu, is dead.

The actor, who has been out of the movie scene for a while due to ill health, passed on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The news of his death was announced by Foluke Daramola-Salako on her Instagram, and she also shared a footage of his last days.

She wrote:

BREAKING NEWS! Our model veteran actor Pa kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow.

It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce ur in Para, that our #paraafricafoundation model actor Pa kasunmu has given up the ghost after a brief illness. The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost. We will keep u updated with further information on this.

Photo Credit: @folukedaramolasalako

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Bolutife Sanwo: “I Know How You Feel”… Things Not To Say to Someone Who is Grieving

Olawunmi Adegoke: The Mind – Life’s Power Toolkit

Now that Your Finances Are Booming, Here’s How to Keep that $$$ Energy!

Ada Njemanze: Common PR Mistakes Small Businesses Make

Advertisement
css.php