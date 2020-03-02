Veteran Nollywood Actor Pa Kasumu is Dead 💔

The Yoruba Nollywood industry is currently mourning as ailing veteran actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu, is dead.

The actor, who has been out of the movie scene for a while due to ill health, passed on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The news of his death was announced by Foluke Daramola-Salako on her Instagram, and she also shared a footage of his last days.

She wrote:

BREAKING NEWS! Our model veteran actor Pa kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow. It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce ur in Para, that our #paraafricafoundation model actor Pa kasunmu has given up the ghost after a brief illness. The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost. We will keep u updated with further information on this.

Photo Credit: @folukedaramolasalako