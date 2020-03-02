What Better Way to Celebrate a Birthday than with Naija Celebs? Check out Lupita Nyong’o’s Dope Nigerian Celebration

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

 on

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is currently in Nigeria for her new project “Americanah,” and fortunately for her, her 37th birthday came at the right time.

As expected, Nigerian stars came out to celebrate Lupita, who enjoyed every moment of it.

Some of the celebrities that graced the event were Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, D’banj, Teni, Ebuka, Laolu Senbanjo, Simi Esiri amongst others.

Lupita took to her Instagram to share photos from her birthday celebration. She captioned her post:

“It’s my birthday and I will party if I want to! #NaijaLife”

Check out the fab photos below:

Photo Credit: @lupitanyongo

