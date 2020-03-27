Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Entrepreneurship is all about uncertainty. Every entrepreneur out there faces obstacles and you have to learn how to overcome them. The only way to tilt the uncertainty in your favour is to strike a balance between achieving your goals and sustaining your business.

Of course, since the road is tough, it is natural to lose hope or feel like a failure. Especially for women entrepreneurs who are shattering glass ceilings in a male-dominated space.

However, tips and recommendations from people who have ‘walked the walk’ always help. So, whenever you find yourself in a tricky situation, remember that someone has already been there.

Here are 7 books that every female entrepreneur should read:

‘Shark Tales’ by Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran surely needs no introduction. Barbara, who owns a multi-billion empire today, worked in 20 different jobs which included being a waitress and a teacher before she became a business mogul. Therefore, her story is a perfect example of how to make it big in the business world.

Shark Tales details her journey into entrepreneurship from working in a tiny real estate office to becoming a shark investor on ABC’s reality show. This book talks about success and lots of failures (which many people don’t admit).

‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck’ by Mark Manson

While the book’s title might sound vulgar, the Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fuck essentially teach you how to “focus and prioritize your life and thoughts effectively – how to pick and choose what matters to you and what does not matter to you based on finely honed personal values.”

We all know that life is full of hardship, struggle and pain. There is no avoiding it. The question then is, “what pain do you want to sustain?”

The truth is that many people do not think about this aspect. One way to decide what you intend to do is to gauge how far you are ready to tolerate pain because that must mean you want that thing.

Do you want to be an actress? Well, you have to be ready to be able to accept the pain of rejection in auditions and working several jobs until you make it.

Do you want to start a business? Then, you should be ready to accept the pain of not having a stable paycheck and maybe some sleepless nights until things pick up. You should be ready to accept the pain of your pitch being rejected by potential investors.

‘#GIRLBOSS’ by Sophia Amoruso

Sophia Amoruso, the founder of NastyGal, became a multi-millionaire after opening an online store on eBay while working as a security guard when she was 22. In #Girlboss, Sophia talks about the story of the company’s growth, using her personal experiences to share a few of the lessons she learned along the way.

‘Girl Code: Unlocking Secrets to Success, Sanity, and Happiness for the Female Entrepreneur’, by Cara Alwill Leyba

Ever heard of the phrase, ‘women support women’? I bet you do! That’s what Cara’s book posits. While we know that female entrepreneurs and leaders are powerful individually, Clara teaches us, in her book, that there’s nothing as powerful as having women connecting and supporting one another.

With Cara being a life coach, her book, via the stories told in them, inspires women to combine their powers to make magic.

‘You Are A Badass’ by Jen Sincero

Impostor syndrome is real. From perfectionism to being the 24/7 superwoman, validation seeker, soloist, all-year-round expert and the one who doesn’t know if she is capable of controlling the outcomes of her life, there’s a lesson for everyone in Jen’s book.

Sure, we all know that an entrepreneur’s life is messy, long, tough and uncertain. And to succeed, you must be tenacious and smart. You’re A Badass gives you the extra push to make your business grow and help you uncover your burning tenacity as an entrepreneur.

Small Business Big Money by Akin Alabi

Still surprised that Akin Alabi’s Small Business Big Money continues to remain a bestseller? Don’t be. And if you haven’t read it, I can assure you that you are missing out on a lot.

From lessons such as never quitting your paid job for an unstable business to not jumping at every business opportunity, finding a market for what you intend to sell before starting a business, never making assumptions, never selling below standard price and copywriting tips, Akin Alabi’s book is a great motivational read for every female entrepreneur.

However, here’s a caveat emptor: If you are looking for a book that literally pats you on the head, Akin’s book isn’t one of them. While he doesn’t mince words, Akin teaches you how to stand out in a competitive marketplace.

The Confidence Code: The Science And Art of Self-Assurance. What Women Should Know by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman

Confidence is one of the major keys to success for every business out there. As a woman, it isn’t different. As entrepreneurs, we must have the confidence to make and sell our products or services, confidence to pitch our businesses to investors, confidence to face rejections or the confidence to sell your business wherever you are… the list is endless.

This is what The Confidence Code focuses on. Through interviews with successful women and a survey of existing science, this book helps you assess your confidence, notice your mistakes and teach you about how to assert yourself effectively.

***

Have you ready any of these books? Do you have any other recommendations? Please share with us!