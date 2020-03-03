Yomi Casual & Grace Makun take Baby Kendrick to Church in Style

The first Sunday of the month was a special day for Yomi Casual and Grace Makun, as they stepped out in style for baby Kendrick’s dedication in church.

The lovely parents shared photos on their respective Instagram.

In a video, Grace wrote:

Don’t ask me if it’s my wedding oooo 😂😂 Mother of the celebrants came prepared 😁😋🥰🥰🥰

TOOK MY BABY TO HIS CREATOR OUR ALMIGHTY GOD TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU 🙏

#thanksgiving#BabyKenerickgoestochurch#Doublecelebration#

In another post, in a photo the new mum posed with her husband and captioned the photo:

JUST LOOK AT MY TALL GLASS OF CHOCOLATE, OHHH THAT SWEET RARE SMILE 😁🎊💚 I am forever loyal to you baby boy! My boyfriend turn husband turn baby daddy… it has been from one level of glory to another with you baby in the past 10yrs 💚THANK YOU @yomicasual

You gave us a party to remember!!… our kids would always be proud of this day🙏you made it happen! I APPRECIATE YOU 💚

Check on it!

Photo Credit: yomicasual | fabjewels_official