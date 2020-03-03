Kcee the “Money & Music Maker” is Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Cover

Connect with us

Kcee on Taylor Live Magazine's Latest Cover

Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, is not only a singer or a songwriter, he also makes money moves.

And he is sharing some of his tips with Taylor Live Magazine.

In a quick chat with the magazine, Kcee dishes out how he handles scandals, how he manages the level of wealth he has acquired, and more juicy scoop you don’t want to miss.

Visit www.taylorlive.com or @taylorliveng for more!

Check out how Kcee proved he’s truly a boss!

Photo Credit:

Photographer: @mo_fold_photography
Stylist: @iamcutesaint
Creative Director: @teni_michaels & @stateofsurprise
Makeup: @davidesema_mua
Designer: @jiggyreligion @bigbenkilani @Blingshiki

