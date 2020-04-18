Abba Kyari dies after Testing Positive to Coronavirus

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Abba Kyari

The Chief of Staff of President Muhammadu BuhariAbba Kyari, has passed.

The president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed the news on his Twitter, writing:

Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon.

Abba Kyari had back in March gone into self isolation after testing positive for the virus, and little has been heard about him since then.

Twitter users have since the breaking of the news been commiserating, wishing him a peaceful rest.

