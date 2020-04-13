Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

This week on #BellaNaijaMCM, we celebrate Ahmed Idris, a tech entrepreneur and founder of Enovate Lab, a creative digital agency that creates brand and digital marketing strategies to help organisations better engage with their clients.

Ahmed founded Enovate Lab in 2017 in Kano, Nigeria with a mission to make companies and organizations stand out by weaving emotions into its approach to marketing. Today, it also operates from Abuja and Lagos.

Ahmed’s Enovate Lab provides development, design, digital and branding services for its over 180 clients. The company has executed close to 300 projects since its inception.

In 2016 he co-founded Code Pyramid, a local tech community which has since trained and empowered over 5000 youths with employable skills.

Ahmed is a member of the Global Shapers Community (Kano Chapter) – an initiative of the World Economic Forum. He is also a Climate Ambassador for Global Youth Climate Network – a program of the World Bank Youth Group.

Ahmed is passionate about community building and helping young people gain skills that will enable them empower themselves, their families and their communities and we’re rooting for him.