Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

We’ve Got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 13 – 18

BN TV Career Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Afua Osei as She Shares Tips on How to Stay in Business this Period | April 13

Career Features

Shedrack Owen: Developing a Balanced View of Yourself

BN TV Career Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Chika Okorafor Aneke as she Helps us Navigate Parenting during the Shutdown | April 9

Career Features

'Tale Alimi: Staying Alive While Trying to Keep Your Business Afloat

Career Features Inspired

Maryam Gwadabe of Blue Sapphire Hub is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: This Is What Working From Home Means to the Average Nigerian

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

#AtHomeWithBN: Lanre Olusola Walks Us Through Ways We Can Deal With Psychological & Emotional Stressors from COVID-19 | WATCH

Career

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This week on #BellaNaijaMCM, we celebrate Ahmed Idris, a tech entrepreneur and founder of Enovate Lab, a creative digital agency that creates brand and digital marketing strategies to help organisations better engage with their clients.

Ahmed founded Enovate Lab in 2017 in Kano, Nigeria with a mission to make companies and organizations stand out by weaving emotions into its approach to marketing. Today, it also operates from Abuja and Lagos.

Ahmed’s Enovate Lab provides development, design, digital and branding services for its over 180 clients. The company has executed close to 300 projects since its inception.

In 2016 he co-founded Code Pyramid, a local tech community which has since trained and empowered over 5000 youths with employable skills.

Ahmed is a member of  the Global Shapers Community (Kano Chapter) – an initiative of the World Economic Forum. He is also a Climate Ambassador for Global Youth Climate Network – a program of the World Bank Youth Group.

Ahmed is passionate about community building and helping young people gain skills that will enable them empower themselves, their families and their communities and we’re rooting for him.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Shame On You For Thinking It Is Okay to Sexualize Children

Rita Chidinma: Dreading Another Week Of Staying At Home with Your Kids? Read This!

Shedrack Owen: Developing a Balanced View of Yourself

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Addressing the Issue of Intimate Partner Violence & Spousal Rape

Advertisement
css.php