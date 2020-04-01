April Fool’s? Not This Year, Please

Can we just reboot 2020 and do the year differently?

As you are no doubt well aware, it’s the 1st of April which means ‘April Fool’s Day’ but deducing from everything happening around the world as regards COVID-19, April Fool’s Day has been cancelled.

Usually, when it’s 1st of April, people get creative with jokes and pranks, but in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, the pranksters have decided to forgo pranks this year, seeing as how we’re living in a time of unprecedented panic and hysteria.

Several Twitter users have expressed that they don’t feel comfortable making jokes because so far, 2020 has been a joke.

Historically, Google celebrates April with elaborate pranks, doodles and Easter eggs, but now, with people depending on Google for information about the coronavirus pandemic, this is certainly not the time for jokes.

Let’s take a stroll through the streets of Twitter and find out how people are feeling about April Fool’s Day.

I think we should all go ahead and agree to skip the April fool's jokes this time around. — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) April 1, 2020

Me waiting for China to announce that #COVIDー19 was a #AprilFools joke 😳pic.twitter.com/gP1idNjji5 — Taylor Swift Facts (@teaandfacts123) April 1, 2020

april fool’s is cancelled cuz the whole world is already a joke — Dustin Vuong (@vuongdustin) April 1, 2020

Reminder: April Fool’s Day has been cancelled for tomorrow, rescheduled to April 2138, date TBD — Jason Markusoff (@markusoff) March 31, 2020

April Fool’s is cancelled do not play with me. — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) March 30, 2020

is april fool’s day cancelled or not? — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) April 1, 2020

Nobody wants to hear your April Fool’s prank today. Nobody. — funnymaine.com (@FunnyMaine) April 1, 2020

i was thinking of an april fool’s joke and i realized this year is the joke that’s it that’s the joke 2020 ha ha haHa — kakie (@kakiep83) April 1, 2020

WE’RE NOT DOING APRIL FOOL’S DAY THIS YEAR. NOTHING IS FUNNY. — Hannah Elise (@hannahemaute) April 1, 2020