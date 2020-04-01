Connect with us

Scoop

These Memes Accurately Describe the Transformation Most of Us Went Through in March

Scoop

April Fool's? Not This Year, Please

Scoop Sweet Spot

T.D. Jakes’ Profound Note to his Son Drips of Fatherly Love & Guidance

Movies & TV Scoop

Glamour SA's April Cover Star is the Powerhouse & Businesswoman Connie Ferguson

Scoop Sweet Spot

If You're on TikTok, Then You Should Definitely Be Following These Celeb Faves

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

Yummy Mummy Alert! We ❤️ Mercy Johnson Okojie & her Growing Baby Bump

BN TV Scoop

Still Unsure of Dating Apps? Watch Taje Prest New Vlog for Some Juicy Tips

Beauty Music Scoop

Is Rihanna's Long-Awaited Album ever Coming? Find out from her British Vogue Feature

Scoop

It's GoodBye 'Sussex Royal' for Harry & Meghan Markle

Scoop

Chioma Obiadi is Serving Major Looks for her 25th Birthday!

Scoop

These Memes Accurately Describe the Transformation Most of Us Went Through in March

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 mins ago

 on

March was an entire year, let’s not lie. It was so long, looking like it would never end.

A lot of us were getting our lives together, starting new jobs, NYSC, going through law school, finishing medical school, on and on like that.

Then March arrived.

And now, well, our lives have changed and we’re different people now.

Still, through it all, we survived!

We lived, we learned, and we’re better off for it.

These tweets, though, pretty much reflect how we feel coming out of March. What do you think?

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Dr. Cassandra Akinde of The Neo Child Initiative is the Humanitarian Contributing to Overall Development of Kids in Nigeria

It’s Time To Be Very Careful with Your Account Details

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Worried About Your Business Surviving These Difficult Times? Read This!

5 Sports You Played in Secondary School That You should Consider Taking Up As Soon as It’s Safe to Go Out

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Advertisement
css.php