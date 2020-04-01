These Memes Accurately Describe the Transformation Most of Us Went Through in March

March was an entire year, let’s not lie. It was so long, looking like it would never end.

A lot of us were getting our lives together, starting new jobs, NYSC, going through law school, finishing medical school, on and on like that.

Then March arrived.

And now, well, our lives have changed and we’re different people now.

Still, through it all, we survived!

We lived, we learned, and we’re better off for it.

These tweets, though, pretty much reflect how we feel coming out of March. What do you think?

Me at the beginning of March vs me at the end. pic.twitter.com/LeWPjGyfG1 — The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) March 29, 2020

Beginning of March vs. end of March pic.twitter.com/wH5i9ltdJI — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2020

start of march vs. end of march pic.twitter.com/yX5AnxUQzR — Danny (@shckldg) March 31, 2020

Me at the start of March 2020

vs

Me at the end of March 2020 pic.twitter.com/LV5IFL3mPa — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 31, 2020

Beginning of March vs. End of March pic.twitter.com/mLPgyJgVnP — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) April 1, 2020