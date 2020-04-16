Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 332

Photo- @studioteibophotography MUA- @__polishpro Hair styled by @callixstylez . @okwuchi.osolu Ladies Outfits by @ceejaayzprofashion

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@angelateslimfolarin Makeup and gele @oteniaramakeovers

@carfaryertt Makeup- @teamnomey_j Gele- @taiwos_touchteam

@izzlax

Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns Outfits @masterpiecebyyemisi

@be_ethel Outfit- @vivifashionhub Photo- @ichoosejane #meettheudeaghas19

@mojibadeshow & bride- @sisi_dammy ⁣📷 @debolastyles

@courtneyglitz

@sly_chuks in @urban_attirez

#AsoEbiBella in @elpismegalio

@powedeawujo

@houseofkheerah

@ifeolatt Gele by @tagele__ Asooke by @titohtrendy_

@fadilahidamisa Photo- @bighweddings

@adedimejilateef Outfit- @wetrendstyle.ng

@crowncouture

#AsoEbiBella

Photo- @akinoyebodephotography

Photo- @gideonrobinson_photoqraphy Planner- @stephysignatureevents Stylist- @nieskee_couture Outfit- @nieskee_couture Mua- @angiezglam Fan- @soniacrafts 🎥 – @marvinfilm Gele- @power_geleforighogele

Outfits- @bxfrox @mum_yella

Photo- @weezy_scott

@toosweetannangh

@callmeomosi in @omosicute || @ms___dior in @modior_kors

@mai_kids_centre_arusha @ms_makere @queen Dress @asbahdesign Make up @glorylasway Fabric @the_queen_of_fabrics Photo @petefarasi9

Outfit- @jbagoro

@bellaraju in @__rajuu__

@serwaaamihere Kentecloth @goba_kente Dress @yartelgh Makeup @facevillebeauty Hair @oh_my_hairr Hairstyling @kushbytaylar Accessories @sparkles_jewellerygh Photography @ansahkenphotography

@kaybabycute in @zemphanie

@ms_leon in @rhonkefellacollections

@mogulettelilian

@zeestitches_by_abimbola

@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames

@kevin.ebong_ym in @mcroland_ghana

@solmac_studios

@debbie_beecroft

@toosweetannangh Outfit- @emrightclothing1

Kids!

Photography @deleoyetunjiphotography Makeup @looks_by_aisha

@brookmatrix_photography

@scott_studios_

@mrs_folakee Gele- @taiwos_touch MUA- @banksbmpro Fabric by @onafabrics

@nnenta. Photo- @modu27photography 2

Photo- @mimsphotographyy

Congratulations @dimplekhadi  Photography @traditionalweddingng Makeup 💄 @glambysaudat

@poshglowskincare @novah_kiddies_home2 @nkechiblessingsunday

@lex_riana || @colordkidz

