AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 332

Photo- @studioteibophotography MUA- @__polishpro Hair styled by @callixstylez . @okwuchi.osolu Ladies Outfits by @ceejaayzprofashion
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@angelateslimfolarin Makeup and gele @oteniaramakeovers
@carfaryertt Makeup- @teamnomey_j Gele- @taiwos_touchteam
@izzlax
Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns Outfits @masterpiecebyyemisi
@be_ethel Outfit- @vivifashionhub Photo- @ichoosejane #meettheudeaghas19
@mojibadeshow & bride- @sisi_dammy 📷 @debolastyles
@courtneyglitz
@sly_chuks in @urban_attirez
#AsoEbiBella in @elpismegalio
@powedeawujo
@houseofkheerah
@ifeolatt Gele by @tagele__ Asooke by @titohtrendy_
@fadilahidamisa Photo- @bighweddings
@adedimejilateef Outfit- @wetrendstyle.ng
@crowncouture
#AsoEbiBella
Photo- @akinoyebodephotography
Photo- @gideonrobinson_photoqraphy Planner- @stephysignatureevents Stylist- @nieskee_couture Outfit- @nieskee_couture Mua- @angiezglam Fan- @soniacrafts 🎥 – @marvinfilm Gele- @power_geleforighogele
Outfits- @bxfrox @mum_yella
Photo- @weezy_scott
@toosweetannangh
@callmeomosi in @omosicute || @ms___dior in @modior_kors
@mai_kids_centre_arusha @ms_makere @queen Dress @asbahdesign Make up @glorylasway Fabric @the_queen_of_fabrics Photo @petefarasi9
Outfit- @jbagoro
@bellaraju in @__rajuu__
@serwaaamihere Kentecloth @goba_kente Dress @yartelgh Makeup @facevillebeauty Hair @oh_my_hairr Hairstyling @kushbytaylar Accessories @sparkles_jewellerygh Photography @ansahkenphotography
@kaybabycute in @zemphanie
@ms_leon in @rhonkefellacollections
@mogulettelilian
@zeestitches_by_abimbola
@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames
@kevin.ebong_ym in @mcroland_ghana
@solmac_studios
@debbie_beecroft
@toosweetannangh Outfit- @emrightclothing1
Kids!
Photography @deleoyetunjiphotography Makeup @looks_by_aisha
@brookmatrix_photography
@scott_studios_
@mrs_folakee Gele- @taiwos_touch MUA- @banksbmpro Fabric by @onafabrics
@nnenta. Photo- @modu27photography 2
Photo- @mimsphotographyy
Congratulations @dimplekhadi Photography @traditionalweddingng Makeup 💄 @glambysaudat
@poshglowskincare @novah_kiddies_home2 @nkechiblessingsunday
@lex_riana || @colordkidz
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!