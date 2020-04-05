AtHomeWithBN: Catch Up with Lanre Olusola on Another Insightful Episode | April 6

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers,

We are continuing our new Instagram live series #AtHomeWithBN which has featured weight loss and fitness expert, Coach Damz of Ask Damz, Remi Majekodunmi of Grace to Parent, Steph Ogunjobi of Tidy Tribe amongst others.

We understand that millions of people around the world have recently started working from home (WFH) because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The situation may extend for weeks or even longer. To some, it may seem like newfound freedom, but along with it comes responsibility as well. And how can we all focus on work during this period?

That is why for our next #AtHomeWithBN episode, we’re hosting Lanre Olusola @lanreolusola, a life coach and wellness mentor, to take us through the ways we can all avoid distractions and remain focused on work while at home.

Date: Monday, April 6, 2020.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

 

BellaNaija.com

