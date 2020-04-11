BN TV
And it’s A Wrap! WATCH Episode 3 “Backseat” starring BellaRose Okojie
Jeme (BellaRose Okojie) drives for a ride-sharing service to make some spare cash as she is currently in between jobs.
In this episode, Jeme is in the middle of a situation she could never have predicted, no car, no phone – no way out. Except for the one person she does NOT want to call for help.
Backseat is a 3-Episode-per-Season web-series created by acclaimed Nigerian showrunner Victor Sanchez Aghahowa.
Watch the video below: