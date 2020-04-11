Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

And it's A Wrap! WATCH Episode 3 “Backseat” starring BellaRose Okojie

BN TV

It's Bonding Time for Ify Okoye & the Kids as they Bake the Perfect Banana Bread | WATCH

BN TV

We Bet You Never Knew These Facts About #BBNaija's Tacha | WATCH her Play "Never Have I"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black's Web Series "Room 420" | WATCH

BN TV

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Eta Oko"

BN TV Events Scoop

Have You Ever Been Stood Up By Your Date? Tajé Prest will be Sharing Her Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV

#BBNaija Stars Avala & Tuoyo Battle it out on Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" | Watch

BN TV

Episode 5 of “Discovering Princess Shyngle” is Here | WATCH on BN TV

BN TV Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Don't Miss Our Work-Out Session with Tobi Bakre | April 11

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Akah & Claire channel Bonnie & Clyde for Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

BN TV

And it’s A Wrap! WATCH Episode 3 “Backseat” starring BellaRose Okojie

BN TV

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Jeme (BellaRose Okojie) drives for a ride-sharing service to make some spare cash as she is currently in between jobs.

In this episode, Jeme is in the middle of a situation she could never have predicted, no car, no phone – no way out. Except for the one person she does NOT want to call for help.

Backseat is a 3-Episode-per-Season web-series created by acclaimed Nigerian showrunner Victor Sanchez Aghahowa.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Shedrack Owen: Developing a Balanced View of Yourself

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Addressing the Issue of Intimate Partner Violence & Spousal Rape

Mfonobong Inyang: Notes From My Stay At Home

There is a Global Pandemic But Why Are Some Nigerians Not Obeying the Mandatory Stay-At-Home Request?

Notiki Bello: Let’s Talk About Brymo’s Latest Project – ‘Yellow’

Advertisement
css.php