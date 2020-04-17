Bello El-Rufai is Apologizing for his Tweets

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Earlier this week, Bello El-Rufai, son of Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, took to Twitter to lash out at those who dropped comments on a tweet he posted about the President of the USA, Donald Trump.

In his replies, he made lewd and sexist comments about women, and displayed tribalistic sentiments, while his mum and the First Lady of Kaduna State, Hadiza El-Rufai, described his tweets as fair, before later tendering an apology “to those who were offended” by Bello’s comment.

After several backlashes from Nigerians, Bello El-Rufai has tendered an apology which he shared on Twitter.

Check on it!

However, Twitter users are saying the apology is far-fetched, and his reluctancy to apologise is very obvious. What do you think?

Well, here’s what Nigerians tweeted:

Photo Credit: Bello El-Rufai

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

