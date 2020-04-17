Bello El-Rufai is Apologizing for his Tweets

Earlier this week, Bello El-Rufai, son of Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, took to Twitter to lash out at those who dropped comments on a tweet he posted about the President of the USA, Donald Trump.

In his replies, he made lewd and sexist comments about women, and displayed tribalistic sentiments, while his mum and the First Lady of Kaduna State, Hadiza El-Rufai, described his tweets as fair, before later tendering an apology “to those who were offended” by Bello’s comment.

After several backlashes from Nigerians, Bello El-Rufai has tendered an apology which he shared on Twitter.

Check on it!

However, Twitter users are saying the apology is far-fetched, and his reluctancy to apologise is very obvious. What do you think?

Well, here’s what Nigerians tweeted:

Bello you had better post your apology to me for libeling and slandering me as a rape victim as a “penis for hire addict” when my case was proven in court. You are guilty not only of tribalism, but of endorsing and supporting a rapist, and misogyny against women who were raped. pic.twitter.com/B4nBO4KJIZ — Moonborn 🌕 (@sugabelly) April 17, 2020

Nothing honorable about it. He's a disg*sting person — Saz (@Osabuohien_) April 17, 2020

You get it😂😂 — TOMATO JOS🍅 (@Rit_is_Lit) April 17, 2020

Lmao, the PR people who wrote this did well. — abdul (@ijbkid) April 17, 2020

Emi mimo wole wa… They haff realized this can block Daddy's 2023 ambition

Shebi na Naija we dey, life goes on Noni 😷 — Esama👑 (@Eagle_ize) April 17, 2020

Lol, he even apologised to his mum @hadizel that supported him and also supported his attack on @obyezeks Dude, many of us may have been born at night but none of us here was born last night. pic.twitter.com/C1G2Zm7HuZ — Mmiri enwe Ilo (@sunnychuks) April 17, 2020

Graphic representation of your apology! pic.twitter.com/oj9hNhzfqk — Nwa Bia Ije🇳🇬 (@fazfunkie) April 17, 2020

you wey know

👍🏽 — professor fingas (@fingatipss) April 17, 2020

Hardwork,relentless and his zeal will get him a better work….dey shld keep there own 4 2morow he will come out and say worst things — Jamin victor (@jamin_victor) April 17, 2020

Have u apologized to Samuel Ogundipe whom you threatened or the guy at Brittle paper dt lost his job for the same issue you r dishing Twitter Apology? — CHIDERA MBISIKE (@hotjammal) April 17, 2020

