Enjoy These Adorable Snaps from Kcee & his “Greatest Fortune”

Kcee is in a grateful mood, and he’s so excited to be surrounded by his amazing family on his special day.

The singer turns a year older on Saturday and he’s letting the world know how super elated he is with a series of adorable snaps depicting the phrase, “Family is Everything”.

He shared a series of photos on Instagram and each photo had a sweet caption and they’re seriously aww-worthy.

The first photo has this caption:

I found the greatest fortune on earth by having you all as my backbone, thank you all for being everything I wanted in a family. Thank you all for being steadfast all the times I was absent giving to the nature of my job, thank you all for always loving me excessively even in the midst of my imperfections. To you my dear wife, in my next world pls don’t hesitate to be my wife again.

Sommy and Kanye, words can’t express how much daddy loves you both. My whole life revolves around you all.

I will go to the ends of the earth just to ensure that happiness never abandons you all and most especially I am grateful that you all granted my birthday wish by allowing me to celebrate you all today. And to you, my fans, thank you for staying true all these years! You too are my family.

Second caption dedicated to his lovely children:

I want to thank God for the gift of life and these gifts he gave me! My beautiful kids are one of the reasons while I thrive everyday to be the best in everything I do! They fuel my drive to succeed!!! Daddy loves you SOMMY & KANYE

I pray that God’s protection and love will always be abundant for you.

And the third photo he shared is all about the love of his life. Get ready for those “awws”.

To the woman of my dreams,

The Love of my life!

The mother of my children!! I love you!

Thank you for always standing with me. You aren’t just the woman of my dreams, you help me build my dreams!! Your arms are my comfort!

You are my motivator, My chief financial officer, my best friend, my adviser and many more!

Thank you for everything you do!

Check out the photos.

Photo Credit: iam_kcee