Inspired#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 3 hours ago on April 18, 2020By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Robin Sharma.Beneath every excuse lies a fear. Practice being fearless. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDayRobin Sharma Don't MissBellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable! BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay