Burna Boy gave Us a Sneak Peek of “Level Up” off his Upcoming “Twice As Tall” Album | Watch

Ever since Burna Boy aka The African Giant gave us the title and the release month of his 4th studio album “Twice As all” which was inspired by his music mother, Angelique Kidjo, anticipation has been building up and we can’t wait for the release date.

To further whet our appetite, Burna Boy took to his Instalive to give us an amazing first listening to one of the tracks in his upcoming album “Level Up”.