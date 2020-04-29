Connect with us

News

Day 3: Get Involved with Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

You Should Join Day 4 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

Here's How the New Lagos State COVID-19 Guidelines Affect You + Global World Updates

Features News

Mubarak Bala's Story - Another Case of Nigerians Embracing Religion-Fueled Violence

News

Daily Coronavirus Updates: IMF Approves $3.4bn Emergency Support for Nigeria

News

DAY 2: You Can Be A Part of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

Atiku Abubakar’s Son Mohammed is Officially COVID-19 Free

News

#ShowYourMask: Wear a Mask & Protect Your Community

News

WHO "Can Only Give Advice" and "Each Country Takes its Own Responsibility" | #COVID19

News

President Buhari orders Gradual Ease of Lockdown in Lagos, Ogun & FCT with Compulsory Curfew | Read Full Statement

News

Day 3: Get Involved with Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 day ago

 on

Two of Australia’s biggest tech companies, Canva and Atlassian, are looking for ways that they can help students learn remotely by bringing a bit of magic to their at-home experience and they are doing this through the 30-day Sustainable Development Goal Challenge for Change project.”

This 30-day challenge for change initiative kicked off yesterday, Monday, April 28.

It’s a fun, interactive way to engage with and learn from the experts in each area.

Fun Fact: You could even win a few prizes along the way, so it’s well worth getting involved in. You’ll be set challenges for which you must carefully consider your solutions before finding a way to best present and share them on Twitter.

Today’s challenge is on “Ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for everyone at any age” and is unpacked by Dr Fiona Lander, a Doctor, Lawyer, and now McKinsey Consultant.

***

Read it below.

***

Things to note about the challenge:

  • The challenges are open to students of any age.
  • Currently, they’re only available in English.
  • If you would like to use Canva to create your challenge solutions, you have to be at least 13 years of age to sign-up for an account.
  • You’ll need an internet connection to access the challenge. However, once you have this, you can create your solution offline.
  • We’ll post one challenge a day for 30 days. However, the page will remain up indefinitely, so you can complete these challenges at your own pace, and in your own time, as fast or slow as you please.

You can read more Frequently Asked Questions about the challenge here.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Mubarak Bala’s Story – Another Case of Nigerians Embracing Religion-Fueled Violence

Aysha Tofa of StartUp Kano is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Spare a Thought For Your Domestic Staff… They’re Also Affected by COVID-19

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Ife Odedere: Setting the Bar for Religious Leaders

Advertisement
css.php