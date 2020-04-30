Connect with us

Here's How the New Lagos State COVID-19 Guidelines Affect You + Global World Updates

You Should Join Day 4 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

Features News

Mubarak Bala's Story - Another Case of Nigerians Embracing Religion-Fueled Violence

Day 3: Get Involved with Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

Daily Coronavirus Updates: IMF Approves $3.4bn Emergency Support for Nigeria

DAY 2: You Can Be A Part of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

Atiku Abubakar’s Son Mohammed is Officially COVID-19 Free

#ShowYourMask: Wear a Mask & Protect Your Community

WHO "Can Only Give Advice" and "Each Country Takes its Own Responsibility" | #COVID19

President Buhari orders Gradual Ease of Lockdown in Lagos, Ogun & FCT with Compulsory Curfew | Read Full Statement

5 hours ago

Lagos State on Wednesday recorded 87 new coronavirus cases, this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 931. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of infections in Nigeria has risen to 1728, while 307 recoveries and 51 fatalities have been recorded.

As at 11:55 pm 29th April, the breakdown of cases by states: 87-Lagos, 24-Kano, 18-Gombe, 17-Kaduna, 16-FCT, 10-Katsina, 8-Sokoto, 7-Edo, 6-Borno, 1-Yobe, 1-Ebonyi and 1-Adamawa.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk is strongly against stay-at-home orders

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 29: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. Musk detailed the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved in order to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk is strongly against stay-at-home orders meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, calling them “fascist” and likening them to “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes” during a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, BBC reports.

According to BBC, he said: “Frankly I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights…that’s my opinion. It will cause great harm, not just to Tesla but to many firms. While Tesla will weather the storm, there are many small companies that will not. And all of people’s – everything they’ve worked for their whole lives has been destroyed in real time. We’re going to have, and have many suppliers that are on super hard times, especially the small ones, and it’s causing a lot of strife to a lot of people.”

He added that Tesla was “a bit worried about not being able to resume production in the Bay area”, and said this should be considered “a key risk” because the firm only has two car factories – one in Shanghai and one in Fremont, California.

His comments followed a string of tweets on Wednesday morning praising Texas for lifting some of its pandemic restrictions and complaining about continued coronavirus restrictions elsewhere across the country, saying, “FREE AMERICA NOW.”

 

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu laid down guidelines for easing the lockdown in the state

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a “controlled easing phase framework” for movement and re-opening of businesses starting from on Monday, May 4. He said the new set of guidelines are to safeguard the gains which the state has made in the past four weeks in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The statement shared via his official Instagram page reads:

In furtherance to the anticipated expiration of Federal Government (FG)imposed lockdown, the Lagos State Government has developed a strict framework to guide movement and the gradual re-opening of businesses from Monday, 4th May 2020.

The lockdown expiration is not a directive for full reopening of the economy, however businesses will be allowed to operate within the “Controlled Easing Phase Framework”.

All business to re-open next week within this framework are hereby mandated to operate between 9am to 3pm, with a maximum staff strength of 60%. Other non-essential workers should be encouraged to work remotely. Effective Monday we will begin implementation of the FG imposed dusk to dawn curfew from 8pm to 6am daily.

All commuters are mandated to wear face masks and wash/sanitize their hands before every trip. All garages and motorparks must observe social distancing while queuing up to board transport vehicles.

All Buses are required to be loaded to a maximum capacity of 60%, whilst air conditioners in public transport vehicles must be switched off and windows wound down.

At no time should there be more than 7 passengers in any vehicle transporting food items. The use of commercial motorcycles (okada) is prohibited state-wide until further notice, whilst tricycles (keke) operating in unrestricted areas are not allowed to carry beyond 2 passengers at any time. Water transportation is also restricted from 6am to 6pm daily.

All entertainments centres such as bars, event centres, cinemas, nightclubs, and beaches should remain closed. All worship centres, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions should also remain closed until further notice. Swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty salons will continue to remain closed for another 2 weeks prior to a review and advise on a permissible opening date for these establishments.

The statement continues:

It is important to acknowledge the role of the banking sector in sustaining the economy, hence banks are encouraged to open all their branches and offer their full complement of services to the public within the stipulated hours of 9am to 3pm.

They must also ensure that their ATMs and other devices used by members of the public, are regularly disinfected and sterilized.

We will be unveiling a whistle blower channel to report organizations that flout the new directives. Whistleblowers would be guaranteed full protection and their identities would be kept strictly confidential.
I will be inaugurating a committee of various stakeholders to communicate the newly introduced guidelines to their members, for ease of implementation and compliance.

It is a gradual and controlled easing of the lockdown. We will continue to monitor the health situation and economic impact, with a view to adjust our responses accordingly.

Residents and organizations are hereby advised to adhere strictly to these new directives, as members of the public who are found wanting, would face the full wrath of the Law.

South Africa COVID-19 cases pass 5,000

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa rises past the 5,000 marks after reporting 354 cases of new cases on Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 5,350, and the number of fatalities spiked by 10 to 103.

The ministry of health said in a tweet, “This is the highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase on the day before,” it said, adding in a separate tweet that the number of deaths had risen by 10 to 103.

The US has close to 61,000 deaths from coronavirus

The United States of America has now reported at least 1,039,909 cases of coronavirus and 60,966 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Johns Hopkins reported 27,327 new cases and 2,611 deaths. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the other US. territories, as well as repatriated cases and those in the US military, veterans hospitals and federal prisons.

Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister, Nuno Nabiam and three other government ministers have tested positive for Coronavirus

The Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Nuno Nabiam and three ministers, on Wednesday, tested positive for coronavirus. The Health Minister, Antonio Deuna, confirmed this, revealing that they are being quarantined presently at a hotel in the country’s capital, Bissau, BBC reports.

So far, Guinea-Bissau has recorded 205 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with one death, and 19 recoveries, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Also, some members of the cabinet, Interior Minister Botche Cande and two secretaries of state, Mario Fambe and Monica Buaro were also infected.

Spain and Italy – two worst-hit countries in Europe are gradually easing down the lockdown

The four worst-hit countries in Europe are Italy, the UK, Spain and France, all of which have recorded at least 20,000 deaths. Italy and Spain, where the outbreaks began earlier, are now joining others around Europe in relaxing some of the restrictions that slowed the spread of the virus.

Spain has announced a four-phase plan to lift its lockdown and return to “new normality” by the end of June. Children there under the age of 14 are now allowed to leave their homes for an hour a day, after six weeks in lockdown. In Italy, certain shops and factories have been allowed to reopen and the prime minister says further measures will be eased from 4 May.

Madrid’s balcony cinema screens films for people in lockdown

People living in Madrid can now watch movies right from their balconies after the local government brought in huge screens to bring people together. The new balcony cinema moves to a different neighbourhood every evening for people to watch a film with their neighbours, BBC reports.

 

