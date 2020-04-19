The InstaLive Challenges are Causing Quite a Reaction, Even from Celebrities

With the recent extension of the lockdown in some parts of Nigeria, people are engaging more with social media, getting involved with several challenges via Instagram and Twitter. Recently, there has been an increase in social media challenges involving monetary benefits and giveaways.

Some of these challenges require women to twerk while thousands watch, and so many have expressed their disapproval. On the other hand, others have said they’re cool with it, as these are virtual strip clubs. See what people have to say, including on-air personalities, Toolz and Do2dtun, and rapper Ice Prince.

Toolz

Ladies pls be careful with this twerking on IG live thing. You never know who is recording and holding on to the footage. Protect yourself. — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 19, 2020

Just imagine, we're a decade in the future, great opportunities are coming to you, and someone pulls out footage of you twerking on IG live pouring milk on yourself.

Its sad cos historically, women tend to lose out more in these situations. — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 19, 2020

I went for an interview once, and I brought my A game…till they made reference to a YouTube video of me. No twerking, just me swearing a lot & saying some stupid things. I didn't even know it was on YouTube, I was so embarrassed…and no I didn't get it. — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 19, 2020

Anyways ultimately as an adult, you can legally do whatever you want to do. Hell you can have a full gynae exam on IG live if they don't shut you down. Just be prepared for the consequences.

Thanks for coming to my Ted-Talk. Bless! — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 19, 2020

Do2dtun

Ice Prince

All this my guys that are letting girls twerk with Sex toys on their IG Live… Pls na my G, I have a son that is not even 10yrs old yet.. sometimes he plays with his Mummy’s phone and you never know what app his finger might press on that phone !!!! — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) April 19, 2020

The Dancing is cool but some of them are literally Phucking themselves on your Live 🤦🏾‍♂️ Why TF ??? — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) April 19, 2020

To think that you are even giving away money on this internet to these girls to act a fool my guy…. You weak me gan 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ i am Flabawhelmed and overgasted !!!!!!!! — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) April 19, 2020

In the coming years many will wonder why they can't catch a break… they will blame it on village pple and "haters". Alas the demon will be in the digital footprint.

The world is literally at your fingertips… be mindful of what you're putting out there. https://t.co/ssuSR9BpY3 — Iretiola Doyle (@IretiolaDoyle) April 19, 2020

Here’s what Nigerians are saying:

I am actually disappointed in Slimcase and what he did on his IG Live, despite how we try to stop men from objectifying women.

He even used pistols & other weapon to force women to twerk naked & show their puna. Innocent women that came to read news on IG. Men will embarrass U🤦🏽‍♂️ — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) April 19, 2020

There are some ladies you won't see exposing themselves on Slimcase or Torylanes IG live, it has nothing to do with morals. It's self-respect. That said, if you blame Slimcase or the others for "making" Those women do such stuff, you are just being hypocritical — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) April 19, 2020

A big shame to the celebs that encourage things like that — Stynomoon (@stynomoon) April 19, 2020

Idk, but anyone twerking on IG live right now, is already on the path of not being ashamed if such raunchy footage of them ever gets out. I want to believe that they want the footage out there. https://t.co/FdI6tXF4jp — IG: @cherubsrarefinds (@SisiCherie) April 19, 2020

What amount of cash should replace a woman's honour and dignity. How did we loose our moral values to this stage. As a woman we should be the mirror that lightens the world. — Oluwatosin (@Kennydiva_luv) April 19, 2020

i think the men that go on live requesting to see lady parts should worry even more. Anyone can be watching. — Ifeoma odogwu (@Hyperfashun) April 19, 2020

G they are runs girls. Do you think it's only girls that are on the streets that do runs?? Even girls with regular 9-5 do runz. Go and download Badoo or instamessage on your phone and see for yourself. — The Orpheus (@whalesclarke) April 19, 2020