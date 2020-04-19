Connect with us

Scoop

The InstaLive Challenges are Causing Quite a Reaction, Even from Celebrities

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Deyemi Okanlawon & his Adorable Family are Picture Perfect for his Birthday

Music Scoop

Celebrities Joined Forces for “One World: Together at Home" Concert | Catch up on their Performances

BN TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy took the “One World: Together At Home” Concert by Storm with his Brilliant Performance | Watch

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Adekunle Gold's Birthday Note to Simi is Making Us Feel All Warm & Fuzzy Inside

Inspired Scoop

TIME Magazine's Most Influential People in the World are helping us "Find Hope" in our new Reality

Scoop Sweet Spot

Rotimi Akeredolu & his Wife Betty Throw it Back to Celebrate their 39th Anniversary

Scoop

Are You a Younger Man Sliding into Chigul’s DMs? She Wants You to Back Off

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Enjoy These Adorable Snaps from Kcee & his "Greatest Fortune"

Scoop

Bello El-Rufai is Apologizing for his Tweets

Scoop

The InstaLive Challenges are Causing Quite a Reaction, Even from Celebrities

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

With the recent extension of the lockdown in some parts of Nigeria, people are engaging more with social media, getting involved with several challenges via Instagram and Twitter. Recently, there has been an increase in social media challenges involving monetary benefits and giveaways.

Some of these challenges require women to twerk while thousands watch, and so many have expressed their disapproval. On the other hand, others have said they’re cool with it, as these are virtual strip clubs. See what people have to say, including on-air personalities, Toolz and Do2dtun, and rapper Ice Prince.

Toolz

Do2dtun

Ice Prince

Here’s what Nigerians are saying:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: I Am Officially Drained

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Can Sell Anything With These Copywriting Tips

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable!

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Advertisement
css.php