Daystar Christian Centre launches Feeding Programme & Donates Face Masks in Response to COVID-19

Gideon Okeke, Victor Ikpeba , Jide Kosoko, Alexx Ekubo, Broda Shaggi, Daala Oruwari, Taomma Join Ecobank’s #StaySafeNigeria Campaign

This N50K Cash Giveaway from Nollytrailers is about to make the Lockdown More Fun

Access Bank Launches AccessMore Mobile App for Seamless Transactions

#MagicofUnseen: TECNO Launches SONY Chip Enhanced Camon 15 Series, Unveils Wizkid as Brand Ambassador 

After COVID-19, Are You Uncertain about the Future of Your Investment? Sujimoto has got You Covered

COVID-19: Opera provides Easy Access to Info on its Mobile Browsers for 120 million of Users in Africa

Flour Mills of Nigeria steps up its Effort against COVID-19 by donating Food Supplies to Lagos

Mike Adenuga Foundation is supporting the Fight against COVID-19 with a N1.5 Billion Donation to Lagos State

AMVCA and its Contribution to the Nigerian Fashion Industry

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The leadership of Daystar Christian Centre has announced its plan to feed the vulnerable in communities using its cell fellowship structure. The church has also donated face masks and goggles to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) to protect healthcare workers in COVID-19 testing centres. 

Daystar’s Senior Pastor, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, released a statement yesterday in Lagos, announcing the donation.

“At Daystar, we believe in serving our communities. As the lockdown subsists, many people are going through challenging times and need our help. That is why we are distributing food to the vulnerable through our cell fellowship network. We are also helping to protect our healthcare officials by donating protective equipment. We have been called to charity at such a time as this and we have responded to the call.” 

He also explained the motive behind the donation of PPE. “So far, our government has risen impressively to the occasion. However, it is obvious that this is not a task for the government alone. Compassionate institutions must also take responsibility for the welfare of our nation in these trying times“, he said.

Pastor Adeyemi further encouraged Nigerians to adhere to the government’s social distance directive. “Even as God watches over us, we must be wise in following recommended health precautions. Wash your hands regularly and stay at home”, he wrote.

In the coming weeks, the church has confirmed that it will use its social media platforms to spread hope to the public.
