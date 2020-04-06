Daystar Christian Centre launches Feeding Programme & Donates Face Masks in Response to COVID-19

The leadership of Daystar Christian Centre has announced its plan to feed the vulnerable in communities using its cell fellowship structure. The church has also donated face masks and goggles to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) to protect healthcare workers in COVID-19 testing centres.

Daystar’s Senior Pastor, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, released a statement yesterday in Lagos, announcing the donation.

“At Daystar, we believe in serving our communities. As the lockdown subsists, many people are going through challenging times and need our help. That is why we are distributing food to the vulnerable through our cell fellowship network. We are also helping to protect our healthcare officials by donating protective equipment. We have been called to charity at such a time as this and we have responded to the call.”

He also explained the motive behind the donation of PPE. “So far, our government has risen impressively to the occasion. However, it is obvious that this is not a task for the government alone. Compassionate institutions must also take responsibility for the welfare of our nation in these trying times“, he said.

Pastor Adeyemi further encouraged Nigerians to adhere to the government’s social distance directive. “Even as God watches over us, we must be wise in following recommended health precautions. Wash your hands regularly and stay at home”, he wrote.

In the coming weeks, the church has confirmed that it will use its social media platforms to spread hope to the public.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content

