A Human Rights Activist is suing Falz, Aisha Yesufu, FK Abudu for their involvement in the #EndSARS Protest

It is no longer news that the #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality protests have gone on for weeks now, taking centre stage of events in the country. Although the unit has been disbanded and protests have been put on hold, Nigerian youths are still using their voices and platforms to ensure that their demands are met.

A judicial panel of inquiry has been set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the 20-10-2020 Lekki Toll Gate shooting, and other cases of extortion and brutality meted out by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

However, there have been reports of several protesters being threatened and sued, while some have had their bank accounts deactivated or their passports seized.

Just when you think it’s all going to end, something else comes up.

On Monday, an acclaimed government-sponsored human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke sued 50 Nigerian celebrities and public figures including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, FK Abudu, Aisha Yesufu, Banky W, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Pamilerin Adegoke, Uche Jumbo, Paul Okoye, Peter Okoye, 2Baba, Tacha, Yemi Alade, Kiki Mordi and more, alleging that their involvement in the protest led to violence and therefore, “destruction of properties and loss of lives.”

There is a motion (ex parte) praying the magistratus for an order directing that the charges and other subsequent court processes in relation to the criminal proceedings be effected on the accused persons by posting, publishing and sharing same as they become due via @Twitter. — KeneChukwu Okeke (@HumanRightsNG) November 9, 2020

By the special grace of God, I shall pursue this matter diligently and impassively to ensure that maximum punishments are meted to the alleged promoters of #EndSARS riots in accordance with the laws of the land. Nobody is above the law, this case should be a 'locus classicus'. — KeneChukwu Okeke (@HumanRightsNG) November 10, 2020

The motion which was filed at the Federal Capital Territory Magistrate Court, Abuja, “brought pursuance to Sections 88, 109 (a), 110 (1) (c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.” It partly read,