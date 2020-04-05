Promotions
Gideon Okeke, Victor Ikpeba , Jide Kosoko, Alexx Ekubo, Broda Shaggi, Daala Oruwari, Taomma Join Ecobank’s #StaySafeNigeria Campaign
Ecobank Nigeria recently launched the #StaySafeNigeria campaign to support the government’s efforts at sensitising the general public about the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, its symptoms and the precautions that can be taken to curtail the spread of the virus.
This campaign has since kicked off successfully and is effectively mobilising Nigerians to adopt healthy hygiene habits.
Notable celebrities, Sports personalities and Nollywood actors such as Paul Obazele, Jide Kosoko, Broda Shaggi, Segun Arinze, Zack Orji, Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo, Taomma, Victor Ikpeba, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, Dala Oruwari and others, have joined forces with the Ecobank team, to take the campaign message to as many people as possible, in English, Pidgin and even native languages – Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba.
Valid words to live by, this period👍👍 @alexxekubo #Repost @alexxekubo • • • • • • . Shoutout to @ecobank_nigeria for initiating the #StaySafeNigeria campaign. It is important that everyone around us continues to follow these precautions against the #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 . 🎥 @rukkydidit . #StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafe #EcoBankStaySafeChallenge
𝘼 𝙙𝙪̣𝙤̣𝙡𝙖 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙞̣ 𝙤̣𝙙𝙪̣ 𝙠𝙖 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙞̣ 𝙜𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝙞𝙠𝙬𝙚 𝙣'𝙖𝙠𝙖 𝙢𝙖 𝙤̣ 𝙗𝙪̣ 𝙞̣𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙪 𝙤𝙣𝙬𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙞. 𝙊̣ 𝙗𝙪̣𝙧𝙪̣ 𝙣 ’𝙞̣𝙘𝙝𝙤̣𝙧𝙤̣ 𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙚 𝙢𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙪̣, 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙮𝙖 𝙖𝙠𝙖. Let all hands be on deck like Zack Orji has said, to ensure that we reduce our risk of getting infected with the Covid-19 Virus. Continue to spread the Word, not the Virus. #StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafe
𝘼̀𝙟𝙖̀𝙠𝙖́'𝙡𝙚̨ 𝙖̀𝙧𝙪̀𝙣 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘿19 𝙠𝙞̀𝙞́ 𝙨̧𝙚 𝙖̀𝙧𝙪̀𝙣 𝙖̀𝙥𝙚́𝙟𝙤𝙥𝙤̀ 𝙖𝙬𝙤𝙣 𝙚̀𝙣𝙞̀𝙮𝙖̀𝙣 𝙠𝙖𝙣 𝙡'𝙖́𝙬𝙪̀𝙟𝙤 𝙬𝙖, 𝙜𝙗𝙤𝙜𝙗𝙤 𝙬𝙖 𝙣𝙞́ 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞 𝙠𝙞́𝙮𝙚̀𝙨'𝙖́𝙧𝙖 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞 𝙙𝙚̨𝙠𝙪𝙣 𝙞̀𝙩𝙖̀𝙣𝙠𝙖́𝙡𝙚̨ 𝙖̀𝙧𝙪̀𝙣 𝙮𝙞𝙞. Just like Jide Kosoko and Kemi Afolabi have told us, we must all do our part by keeping to the safety precautions and using alcohol based sanitisers after washing our hands regularly. #StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafe
In line with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, Ecobank has invested hugely in the media to ensure that the #StaySafeNigeria message gets to the general public, and especially the grassroots, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Ecobank has also advised its customers to utilise the bank’s digital banking platforms which include *326#, Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, OmniLite, and the Rapidtransfer App for their transactions during this period, in order to avoid non-essential contact.
Furthermore, the bank is enabling Nigerians to transact easily and affordably at this period by making transfers of N5000 and below completely free, thus encouraging contactless and digital banking.
Na Ecobank say make una stay safe o! Watch @brodashaggi as he shows us how we should wash our hands, apply alcohol-based santisers and practice social distancing this period by any means😉 Your safety also depends on how people around you take precautions this period, so tag your friends below to join you in the #StaySafeNigeria challenge, by posting how they're staying safe. #StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafe
Na tabata kuna wanke hanun ku sosai da sabulu da ruwa? Let us all continue to follow these precautions, like Segun Arinze ( @the.segunarinze ) and other Nollywood stars who have joined the #StaySafeNigeria Campaign have suggested. Spread the Word, not the Virus. #StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafe
@gideonokeke.ng has told us the precautions he is taking, one of which is washing his hands thoroughly for about 20 seconds every hour. Share in the comment section, the personal hygiene steps you've been practicing indoors. #StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafe
The campaign stresses the importance of washing our hands regularly with soap and clean water, applying alcohol-based hand sanitisers and practicing social distancing. In addition, we are advised not to sneeze into our bare hands, rather, we should sneeze into our bent elbow or tissue paper and dispose of immediately and properly. We are also reminded to avoid touching our faces with unwashed hands because we unknowingly pick up germs when going about our normal activities.
Nicely done 👍👍 @jideawobona #Repost @jideawobona • • • • • • Challenge Accepted @mrmacaroni1 This is how I stay safe while staying home. I try to eat healthy, plenty fruits, vegetables and water , then I exercise. #StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafeChallenge #ecobankstaysafechallenge #Staysafe 🎥 Mrs E.I Awobona 🎶 @iamlizzyjay Gidi Gan I'm also challenging @showolamilekan @babaseun @petersijagbemi @ashrednose @jumokeodetola @mimisola1 @lanreadediwura @m1_podium let's see how you stay safe 😜
All hands must be on deck, as we support the government’s measures to check the rising spread of the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria. All of us must act now!
Na Ecobank say make una Stay Safe o.
#StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafe
