Connect with us

Promotions

Gideon Okeke, Victor Ikpeba , Jide Kosoko, Alexx Ekubo, Broda Shaggi, Daala Oruwari, Taomma Join Ecobank’s #StaySafeNigeria Campaign

Promotions

This N50K Cash Giveaway from Nollytrailers is about to make the Lockdown More Fun

Promotions

Access Bank Launches AccessMore Mobile App for Seamless Transactions

Promotions

#MagicofUnseen: TECNO Launches SONY Chip Enhanced Camon 15 Series, Unveils Wizkid as Brand Ambassador 

Promotions

After COVID-19, Are You Uncertain about the Future of Your Investment? Sujimoto has got You Covered

Promotions

COVID-19: Opera provides Easy Access to Info on its Mobile Browsers for 120 million of Users in Africa

Promotions

Flour Mills of Nigeria steps up its Effort against COVID-19 by donating Food Supplies to Lagos

Promotions

Mike Adenuga Foundation is supporting the Fight against COVID-19 with a N1.5 Billion Donation to Lagos State

Promotions

AMVCA and its Contribution to the Nigerian Fashion Industry

Promotions

Check out the List of FirstBank Branches to remain Open Nationwide

Promotions

Gideon Okeke, Victor Ikpeba , Jide Kosoko, Alexx Ekubo, Broda Shaggi, Daala Oruwari, Taomma Join Ecobank’s #StaySafeNigeria Campaign

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ecobank Nigeria recently launched the #StaySafeNigeria campaign to support the government’s efforts at sensitising the general public about the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, its symptoms and the precautions that can be taken to curtail the spread of the virus.

This campaign has since kicked off successfully and is effectively mobilising Nigerians to adopt healthy hygiene habits.

Notable celebrities, Sports personalities and Nollywood actors such as Paul Obazele, Jide Kosoko, Broda Shaggi, Segun Arinze, Zack Orji, Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo, Taomma, Victor Ikpeba, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, Dala Oruwari and others, have joined forces with the Ecobank team, to take the campaign message to as many people as possible, in English, Pidgin and even native languages – Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba.

View this post on Instagram

⁣ ⁣ 𝘼̀𝙟𝙖̀𝙠𝙖́'𝙡𝙚̨ 𝙖̀𝙧𝙪̀𝙣 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘿19 𝙠𝙞̀𝙞́ 𝙨̧𝙚 𝙖̀𝙧𝙪̀𝙣 𝙖̀𝙥𝙚́𝙟𝙤𝙥𝙤̀ 𝙖𝙬𝙤𝙣 𝙚̀𝙣𝙞̀𝙮𝙖̀𝙣 𝙠𝙖𝙣 𝙡'𝙖́𝙬𝙪̀𝙟𝙤 𝙬𝙖, 𝙜𝙗𝙤𝙜𝙗𝙤 𝙬𝙖 𝙣𝙞́ 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞 𝙠𝙞́𝙮𝙚̀𝙨'𝙖́𝙧𝙖 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞 𝙙𝙚̨𝙠𝙪𝙣 𝙞̀𝙩𝙖̀𝙣𝙠𝙖́𝙡𝙚̨ 𝙖̀𝙧𝙪̀𝙣 𝙮𝙞𝙞.⁣ ⁣⁣ Just like Jide Kosoko and Kemi Afolabi have told us, we must all do our part by keeping to the safety precautions and using alcohol based sanitisers after washing our hands regularly.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafe

A post shared by Ecobank Nigeria (@ecobank_nigeria) on

 

In line with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, Ecobank has invested hugely in the media to ensure that the #StaySafeNigeria message gets to the general public, and especially the grassroots, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Ecobank has also advised its customers to utilise the bank’s digital banking platforms which include *326#, Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, OmniLite, and the Rapidtransfer App for their transactions during this period, in order to avoid non-essential contact.

Furthermore, the bank is enabling  Nigerians to transact easily and affordably at this period by making transfers of N5000 and below completely free, thus encouraging contactless and digital banking.

The campaign stresses the importance of washing our hands regularly with soap and clean water, applying alcohol-based hand sanitisers and practicing social distancing.  In addition, we are advised not to sneeze into our bare hands, rather, we should sneeze into our bent elbow or tissue paper and dispose of immediately and properly. We are also reminded to avoid touching our faces with unwashed hands because we unknowingly pick up germs when going about our normal activities.

All hands must be on deck, as we support the government’s measures to check the rising spread of the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria. All of us must act now! 

Na Ecobank say make una Stay Safe o.

#StaySafeNigeria #StaySafeNaija #StaySafe
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php