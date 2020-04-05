This N50K Cash Giveaway from Nollytrailers is about to make the Lockdown More Fun

As Coronavirus pandemic spreads like wildfire and with its attendant economic meltdown, Bluecheek, the publishers of Nollytrailers, has perfected a win-win plan for its readers to help lessen cash crunch in a lockdown.

Here is the opportunity for two lucky candidates of Nollytrailers Youtube Subscribe & Win 1.0 (NYSW 1.0) to smile to the bank with N25,000 (twenty-five thousand naira) each.

Terms & Conditions

Subscribe to our Youtube channel by clicking HERE. View and like the video “The Stars of Nollytrailers” Drop your real name and account details in the comment under the video, which immediately qualifies you as The Candidate Get your friends to subscribe to the channel and like the video then comment under your comment as The Candidate.

Once the subscribers cross 1000 mark, the top two (2) The Candidates with the highest referral win N25,000 each

Are you ready? Then start clicking because NYSW 2.0 starts immediately two winners are declared.

