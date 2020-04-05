Connect with us

Promotions

This N50K Cash Giveaway from Nollytrailers is about to make the Lockdown More Fun

Promotions

Access Bank Launches AccessMore Mobile App for Seamless Transactions

Promotions

#MagicofUnseen: TECNO Launches SONY Chip Enhanced Camon 15 Series, Unveils Wizkid as Brand Ambassador 

Promotions

After COVID-19, Are You Uncertain about the Future of Your Investment? Sujimoto has got You Covered

Promotions

COVID-19: Opera provides Easy Access to Info on its Mobile Browsers for 120 million of Users in Africa

Promotions

Flour Mills of Nigeria steps up its Effort against COVID-19 by donating Food Supplies to Lagos

Promotions

Mike Adenuga Foundation is supporting the Fight against COVID-19 with a N1.5 Billion Donation to Lagos State

Promotions

AMVCA and its Contribution to the Nigerian Fashion Industry

Promotions

Check out the List of FirstBank Branches to remain Open Nationwide

Promotions

StarTimes makes Learning at Home fun for Kids with Educational TV Programme 

Promotions

This N50K Cash Giveaway from Nollytrailers is about to make the Lockdown More Fun

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As Coronavirus pandemic spreads like wildfire and with its attendant economic meltdown, Bluecheek, the publishers of Nollytrailers, has perfected a win-win plan for its readers to help lessen cash crunch in a lockdown.

Here is the opportunity for two lucky candidates of Nollytrailers Youtube Subscribe & Win 1.0 (NYSW 1.0) to smile to the bank with N25,000 (twenty-five thousand naira) each.

Terms & Conditions

  1. Subscribe to our Youtube channel by clicking HERE.
  2. View and like the video “The Stars of Nollytrailers”
  3. Drop your real name and account details in the comment under the video, which immediately qualifies you as The Candidate
  4. Get your friends to subscribe to the channel and like the video then comment under your comment as The Candidate.

Once the subscribers cross 1000 mark, the top two (2) The Candidates with the highest referral win N25,000 each

Are you ready? Then start clicking because NYSW 2.0 starts immediately two winners are declared.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php