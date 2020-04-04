Access Bank Launches AccessMore Mobile App for Seamless Transactions

As part of its effort to ensure its customers have easy access to their funds and can carry out seamless transactions during this COVID times, Nigeria’s leading retail bank Access Bank has launched a revolutionary mobile banking application.

The AccessMore app is an innovative mobile application that offers a ’more than banking’ experience; built on cutting-edge technology, offering tailored and personalised services, ease of use and excellent customer experience.

According to Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank Plc, “In a period like this, when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, we have risen to the challenge to ensure our customers have access to their funds to carry out transactions while keeping safe at home by providing not just uninterrupted service but superior service. To deliver on our promise to continually give our customers ‘more’, we worked with first-class tech experts to build the AccessMore app to suit our customers’ lifestyle and meet their financial needs.

As we mark our first-anniversary post-merger with erstwhile Diamond Bank, this new addition to our array of solutions is in line with our promise to adopt the best of both institutions. The AccessMore mobile app doesn’t only deliver the best combination of both mobile apps, it accommodates the unique needs of existing users delivering the best mobile banking experience on a world-class platform. Some of the unique features of the “AccessMore” mobile app include dashboard personalization of theme and favourites, interactive promotional messages, intuitive beneficiary selection, and of course more rewarding banking experience he said”.

In an interview with Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, “This month marks our one-year anniversary as a merger, and we are using this opportunity to reward our loyal customers who believed in and stood by us throughout the merger period.

From April – December 2020, we will be rewarding customers who complete ten (10) transactions using either our USSD service *901# or any of our mobile apps (old Access Mobile, old Diamond mobile and the new AccessMore app) per month.

Every multiple of 10 transactions qualifies customers for a ticket in the quarterly draws. So, the more a customer transacts in multiples of 10, the higher his/her chances of winning.

Our customers can download the new AccessMore mobile app from their Android Play store or IOS app store.

We would like to use this opportunity to inform our valued customers that the old Access and Diamond mobile apps will still be available and active till 2022 to give customers adequate time to migrate to the new mobile application”, Victor concluded.

Access Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Africa. With more than 37 million customers and about 600 branches nationwide. The bank has a range of products and services tailored to suit the needs and lifestyles of its customers across multiple segments.

To register and learn more about the upgraded Access bank app, please click HERE.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content