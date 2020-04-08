Here’s How Project Ark is helping the Residents of Ikota survive the COVID-19 Shutdown

The Project Ark, a technology-driven initiative to provide for the vulnerable during the COVID-19 shutdown, has rolled out food distribution in the Ikota Community of Lagos State.

The initiative was launched in response to the plight of the homeless, low-income and daily wage earners during the shutdown distributed food items to 500 households in Ikota on Saturday, April 4th, 2020, with a commitment to feeding 4000 households for two weeks.

Project Ark presents a technology-enabled, systematic and strategic approach to collecting and distributing dry and cooked foods, as well as sanitary items by employing a ‘One for all, All for one’ method that ensures no one is left to starve or in danger of infection. Beyond a call for donations from Nigerians, Project Ark aims to support and enhance the work of other initiatives distributing relief materials in the fight against COVID-19.

A key part of the initiative is the involvement of the community in the execution process, with the aim of igniting a culture of generosity and encouraging citizens to be there for one another as we build strong communities.

“We want to go beyond giving handouts to encouraging a united effort towards solving the challenges we face as a people. An attitude of caring for our neighbors is much needed in these times and even afterward. We want people to be able to adopt this system and implement it in their own communities to solve different social challenges”, said Alero Ayida-Otobo, the Visionary of Reformers Arise Network and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Project Ark.

Since the soft launch of Project Ark, almost 200 people and organizations have contributed to the effort through donations of cash and food items, as well as offers to volunteer and provide a service. The train will move into more communities across Nigeria in the coming days and weeks.

Nigerians with a heart to support can visit www.theprojectark.com.ng to volunteer or register the items they would like to donate. Food and household donations will be picked up from each person’s doorstep while cash donations can also be made online.

For more information and updates about the Project Ark initiative, please follow our social media handles – @theprojectarkng on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Project Ark

Project Ark is a technology-enabled solution developed to distribute food items and supplies to the vulnerable and those in need across Nigeria. It’s Board of Trustees include: Alero Ayida Otobo, Transformation Strategist and Founder, Incubator Africa; Imo Oyewole, Managing Consultant of Global Talent Network-HR Consultants (GTN-HR); Emmanuel Dania, CEO AmouroG Oil & Gas and Co-Founder of Astral Media; and Simi Nwogugu, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN). The project is currently supported by the Lagos State Government, Media Link, Value Media, Union Bank, Nestle, BellaNaija, AACE Foods, and the House of Prayer.



