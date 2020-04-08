Connect with us

Inspired Promotions

Here's How Project Ark is helping the Residents of Ikota survive the COVID-19 Shutdown

Career Features Inspired

Maryam Gwadabe of Blue Sapphire Hub is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

Beyond Empty Stats...Victims of Terrorist & Violent Attacks in Nigeria Are People Like You

Features Inspired

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Story That Will Be Told

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

#AtHomeWithBN: Lanre Olusola Walks Us Through Ways We Can Deal With Psychological & Emotional Stressors from COVID-19 | WATCH

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

We've got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 6 - 11

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BN TV Inspired Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi as She Takes Us through Her COVID-19 Survival Journey | April 7

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Bryan Mezue of Lifestores Pharmacy is Democratising Healthcare for Africans

Inspired

Here’s How Project Ark is helping the Residents of Ikota survive the COVID-19 Shutdown

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Project Ark, a technology-driven initiative to provide for the vulnerable during the COVID-19 shutdown, has rolled out food distribution in the Ikota Community of Lagos State.


Project Ark – Board of Trustees preparing for distribution.

The initiative was launched in response to the plight of the homeless, low-income and daily wage earners during the shutdown distributed food items to 500 households in Ikota on Saturday, April 4th, 2020, with a commitment to feeding 4000 households for two weeks.

Project Ark presents a technology-enabled, systematic and strategic approach to collecting and distributing dry and cooked foods, as well as sanitary items by employing a ‘One for all, All for one’ method that ensures no one is left to starve or in danger of infection. Beyond a call for donations from Nigerians, Project Ark aims to support and enhance the work of other initiatives distributing relief materials in the fight against COVID-19. 

Project Ark – Food items distributed in the Ikota Community.

A key part of the initiative is the involvement of the community in the execution process, with the aim of igniting a culture of generosity and encouraging citizens to be there for one another as we build strong communities.

“We want to go beyond giving handouts to encouraging a united effort towards solving the challenges we face as a people. An attitude of caring for our neighbors is much needed in these times and even afterward. We want people to be able to adopt this system and implement it in their own communities to solve different social challenges”, said Alero Ayida-Otobo, the Visionary of Reformers Arise Network and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Project Ark.

Project Ark – Volunteer preparing for distribution.

Since the soft launch of Project Ark, almost 200 people and organizations have contributed to the effort through donations of cash and food items, as well as offers to volunteer and provide a service. The train will move into more communities across Nigeria in the coming days and weeks. 

Nigerians with a heart to support can visit www.theprojectark.com.ng to volunteer or register the items they would like to donate. Food and household donations will be picked up from each person’s doorstep while cash donations can also be made online.

For more information and updates about the Project Ark initiative, please follow our social media handles – @theprojectarkng on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Project Ark

Project Ark is a technology-enabled solution developed to distribute food items and supplies to the vulnerable and those in need across Nigeria. It’s Board of Trustees include: Alero Ayida Otobo, Transformation Strategist and Founder, Incubator Africa; Imo Oyewole, Managing Consultant of Global Talent Network-HR Consultants (GTN-HR); Emmanuel Dania, CEO AmouroG Oil & Gas and Co-Founder of Astral Media; and Simi Nwogugu, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN). The project is currently supported by the Lagos State Government, Media Link, Value Media, Union Bank, Nestle, BellaNaija, AACE Foods, and the House of Prayer.

Project Ark – Ikota Community Outreach.

Project Ark – Ikota Community Outreach.

Project Ark – Ikota Community Outreach.


Project Ark – Volunteer sorting food items to be distributed.


——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Debbie

    April 8, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Great initiative, well done to the team

    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

‘Tale Alimi: Staying Alive While Trying to Keep Your Business Afloat

Maryam Gwadabe of Blue Sapphire Hub is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: This Is What Working From Home Means to the Average Nigerian

Beyond Empty Stats…Victims of Terrorist & Violent Attacks in Nigeria Are People Like You

Monica Alabi: Adjusting to Our New Normal

Advertisement
css.php