Jik is Actively Supporting the Fight against COVID-19 with Donation Of Hygiene Products to Ogun State

Researches show that viruses can survive on surfaces for up to 9 days. Surfaces like floors, table tops, door handles, wash basins etc. can also be the source of virus spreading and both adults and children can get exposed to such viruses by coming into contact with those contaminated surfaces. Hence, its pertinent that families in addition to regular handwashing with soap, should also engage in washing of clothes and cleaning surfaces with disinfectants regularly. Ensuring germ free surfaces and clothes is critical to protection of oneself and family especially at this time.

With this critical challenge in mind, Jik, the foremost bleach brand has initiated its consumer education by creating awareness about germs relevance on surfaces in recent time. In addition to their efforts, Jik has also extended its hand of support to the Ogun State government for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria in the form of product donation. The donation serves as support for the state government’s stimulus package to soften the economic impact of the pandemic on its citizens.

This gesture by Jik has become necessary after Ogun State commenced its lockdown on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. The Southwestern state has so far recorded seven cases of the virus according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), prompting the state government to begin a stay-at-home policy for an initial 14 days.

For decades, Jik has been a popular feature in Nigerian homes and hospitals and known for very effective surface cleaning and laundry for up to 99.9% germ-kill. With Jik, recipients of the Ogun state’s stimulus package can further protect their households against infectious diseases, as constant surface cleaning including of door knobs, stair railing, floors, kitchen slabs, table tops, bathrooms and toilets surfaces as well as washing of clothes cannot be overemphasized at this time.

At least 500,000 homes across the 20 local government areas of the state will benefit from the state government’s stimulus package of relief materials and essential household needs. This gesture is meant to cushion the effects of reduced commercial activities as a result of the lockdown, which in turn affects the livelihoods of the people.

Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State Governor, while assuring citizens that the stimulus package would be distributed to the poor and the vulnerable in the state, revealed that the items comprised food items and other hygiene products including stain removers, antibacterial soaps, and hand sanitizers.

The Country Manager, RB Hygiene West Africa, Asif Hashimi said, “RB is proud to support Ogun State Government’s stimulus package and the distribution of relief materials to citizens across the state during the lockdown. This contribution is in line with Jik’s long term mission of helping Nigerian households maintain good hygiene and a clean environment that helps to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by germs.”

He added, “We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

Jik, a member of the group of popular household brands by Reckitt Benckiser continues to play an important role in the sensitization of citizens on the dangers of germs on surfaces and the importance of healthy hygiene practices in Nigeria.

