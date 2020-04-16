UduX hosts Asa & Davido at X-SWITCH, goes Free for the Month of April

The much anticipated Udux X-SWITCH went down on Easter Monday on www.udux.com. It was a musical revolution – a never-before-seen performance featuring two of Naija’s finest artistes, Davido and Asa. Asa performed some of Davido’s biggest hits and Davido returned the favour. It was beautiful!

Beyond the music, viewers got giveaways as the first 2,000 people on the website for the event got rewarded with airtime. In all, the Udux X-SWITCH was just what Naija needed during this ‘stay at home’ period.

Udux is a new music streaming platform that just launched with over 10 Million songs from local and international artistes across all genres of music. The platform also has a range of playlists that’s perfect for every mood. And to cap it all, Udux is free for the month of April. Check out their website www.udux.com and their social media @uduxmusic for more information on how to register. It is also available on

Below is snippet of the high points of Davido and Asa’s Udux X-SWITCH performances on Monday

Davido

Asa

Visit www.udux.com or uduX Music on YouTube for the full performance.

