Nigerians aren’t Happy about Juliet Ibrahim’s ‘Degrading’ Comment

Nigerians and Africans in general are really upset with Juliet Ibrahim for what they tag a ‘degrading’ comment.

Juliet Ibrahim is currently trending on Twitter – wondering why? Let’s give you a low-down.

The Nollywood actress commented on Tory Lanez‘ InstaLive which had over 250,000 viewers from all around the world. Commenting on his live video, the actress said: “If this was an African artist, many people would be begging by dropping the account number”.

In another post, she reacted to an exotic dancer pouring milk on her body. She wrote: “Chai MILK THAT SOME PEOPLE NEED TO FEED IN AFRICA”.

This didn’t go down well with Africans, especiall Nigerians who are really upset over the statement.

See what they have to say:

There are poor people in every continent in this earth.Even in the U.S,there are people who can't afford milk but Juliet Ibrahim thought it wise to insult the whole African continent on Instagram live, called them beggars but went ahead to drop her business page on the same video pic.twitter.com/rDxrcTzrpR — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) April 10, 2020

Juliet Ibrahim disrespected Africans on Tory Lanez IG live by saying we all beg online, same her still managed to sneak her business handle on the same live show supposedly begging for patronage, is this not hypocrisy of the highest heavens? — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) April 10, 2020

There’s absolutely nothing wrong in participating in a giveaway. Everyone wants to win something.

The problem is when you abuse it and turn it to unnecessary begging. Let’s not shy away from the fact that there’s a simple truth in what Juliet Ibrahim said, we abuse giveaways. — Valar Morghulis 👁‍🗨 (@viccetti) April 10, 2020

After shading Africans for always dropping account numbers on artist IG live. You went and sneak in your IG business page on same IG live like we won't notice.

Kim Kardashian won't do that. Begging is begging don't sugar coat it.

Juliet Ibrahim disrespected and insulted Africa on Tory Lanez’s Instagram live last night.

