The Etim Effiongs have a Reason to Celebrate

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The family of actor Daniel Etim Effiong is currently in a celebratory mood after his dad was granted a presidential pardon by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram to share his excitement over the news that his father, ex-Lt. Col. Moses Effiong, has finally received a presidential pardon after 34 years.

The actor revealed that his father was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for concealment of treason in the Vatsa Coup against the Ibrahim Babangida government in 1986. He was released in 1993, but his rank and entitlements were not restored.

He wrote:

THE COLONEL IS BACK! IN 1986 my Father was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for concealment of treason in the Vatsa Coup against the IBB government. Although he was released in 1993, it wasn’t made official and his rank and entitlements were not restored. Today 34 years later, he has officially received his presidential pardon. 🙏🏾🙌🏾 ✊🏾🇳🇬#FAITHFULGOD #NEVERGIVEUP #JESUSISALIVE

President Buhari also granted pardon to Ambrose Alli, a former governor of Bendel state, Anthony Enahoro, a nationalist who moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence, EJ Olanrewaju, a retired major; and Ajayi Olusola Babalola. He also approved an amnesty for 2,600 inmates across various custodial centres in the country.

Photo Credit: @etimeffiong

