Kobe Bryant is Still Winning!

The Etim Effiongs have a Reason to Celebrate

Marriage & Kids are Top of the List for Lady Gaga as she Covers InStyle Magazine

Adekunle Gold has a Question for You: Are You Working Out at Home or...?

Halima Abubakar has an Explanation for why she used Another Baby to Announce her Birth

Everyone is Confused about Halima Abubakar & her Baby Photo That Someone Else Owns

Aliko Dangote, Kylie Jenner, Jeff Bezos make Forbes’ List of World Billionaires in 2020

Sabrina Dhowre Elba is a Stunner on the Cover of DuJour Magazine, All Thanks to Hubby Idris Elba

Our #BBNaija Faves Mercy & Ike are Launching their own Reality TV Show!

Vogue Italia is Making a Powerful Statement with it's first-ever Blank Cover

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The latest installment in Kobe Bryant‘s “The Wizenard” book series was released in March, following his death at the beginning of the year. The book is the new installment of Kobe’s New York Times best-selling series which focuses on a young basketball player who dreams of being a basketball superstar.

Remarkably, the book has soared to the top of the book charts and Kobe’s wife Vanessa is marking the proud moment on Instagram.

Sharing the book’s cover, she wrote:

5 championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆. 5 NYT bestsellers 📖📖📖📖📖. The Mamba strikes again. 🐍👑. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!! 🧡#GranityStudios

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

