Marriage & Kids are Top of the List for Lady Gaga as she Covers InStyle Magazine

Lady Gaga is the cover star for InStyle Magazine May 2020 Issue and she looks simply ethereal in an array of outfits that can only be pulled off by the style queen herself.

Inside the magazine, Lady Gaga talks her sixth studio album “Chromatica,” but before it can be released, Gaga is tending to the world by raising millions with advocacy organization Global Citizen to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On what she wants out of life:

“Marriage,” says Lady Gaga who is currently dating tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky. “More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness]. I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.”

On one day starting a family:

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” Gaga admits. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!”

On her mental health struggles:

“I’ve been depressed and been at the grocery store and seen photos of myself and gone, ‘Well, I look like everything is good.’ But I was secretly freaking out, and the world had no idea. Or some people in the world. I hate using that phrase ‘the world.’ It’s so egocentric to assume the whole world thinks about or knows about me. It doesn’t.”

On her love-hate relationship with social media:

I post some things from my personal life, I post some things from my business life, I post some things from my musical life. But I will say that I’m not super obsessed with reading comments or counting likes or making sure everybody loves everything. Honestly, sometimes I wonder if the people who invented social media all got in a room and went, ‘Let’s start something where nobody has to be brave and everybody can hide and be mean.’ It’s not all bad, but a significant change has happened in culture as a result of it. This idea to social network was supposed to bring us closer, but it built a bunch of walls and made it harder for us to be ourselves around each other.”

