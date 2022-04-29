All the Need-To-Know Details for The Met Gala 2022: Theme, Guestlist & More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harris Reed (@harris_reed)

Fashion’s most incredible night is around the corner and yes you are absolutely correct, it’s the 2022 Met Gala, and we have carefully curated all the exclusive details to keep you going till the 2nd of May, this Monday.

This year’s ceremony is a return to the event’s traditional first Monday in May after two years of COVID complications.

What is the Met Gala?

Fashion’s most exclusive social gala, The Costume Institute Gala or simply The Met Gala, is held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and is without a doubt one of the leading international fashion fundraising events. Ever since 1948, which marked the event’s inception held on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala has housed all the biggest and most famous names in fashion, art, music, sports and politics. The elite guests will converge in the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the latest exhibition, raise money for the Met’s Costume Institute and deliver looks that showcase their interpretations of the theme for the year’s exhibition.

What is the 2022 Met Gala theme?

The party signals the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual blockbuster show, and the party dress code is usually themed to the exhibition. This year’s show is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion. (Part One was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion). The dress code is “Gilded glamour and White Tie,” referencing the lavish era of American fashion in the last decades of the 19th century when industrialization rapidly amplified the country’s wealth gap. At this point, we can expect there to be no shortage of corsets and bustles.

Who will host the 2022 Met Gala?

The co-hosts for this year include actor and director Regina King, filmmaker and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and actors and couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Honorary chairs include Anna Wintour of Vogue, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram and world-renowned designer Tom Ford, who will probably dress numerous guests.

Who will attend the 2022 Met Gala?

Until the evening before the event, Met Gala attendees are always top secret, and this year’s event is no different. Of course, the hosts and Anna Wintour have already been confirmed, but other details are unknown to the public. But some of the biggest names in the business regularly attend—from Lady Gaga and Lupita Nyong’o to Iman and Rihanna. More often than not, designers attend with their muses: think Pierpaolo Piccioli with Adut Akech, and LaQuan Smith with Winnie Harlow.

