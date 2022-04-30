Street Style: Alex Unusual is Taking Paris by Storm, One Look at a Time

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Media IT girl Asogwa Alexandra aka Alex Unusual has taken over Paris streets with uber-chic looks. Very recently, the style star has gifted our timeline with two stylish ensembles straight from the ‘City of Light‘.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

In her first post titled “Barbie à Paris”, Alex sports a black blouse with exaggerated sleeves and a pink bandage mini skirt. She accessorized with pink strappy heels, matching sunglasses and a mini bag in the same colour. #TrèsChic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

For her second post, Alex pairs a full-length bodysuit with a denim jacket featuring a faux-fur collar. She finished the look with gold jewellery, black sunnies, green strappy heels and a matching mini bag.

Her sterling blonde buzz cut, which stars in both looks, adds that extra Je ne sais quoi. Love it!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Credits

Jewellery@nonye_official

Nails@kennysnailbar

Photography@alex_unusual @lawlarr_

First Outfit@medlincouturecollection

 

 

