Street Style: Alex Unusual is Taking Paris by Storm, One Look at a Time

Media IT girl Asogwa Alexandra aka Alex Unusual has taken over Paris streets with uber-chic looks. Very recently, the style star has gifted our timeline with two stylish ensembles straight from the ‘City of Light‘.

In her first post titled “Barbie à Paris”, Alex sports a black blouse with exaggerated sleeves and a pink bandage mini skirt. She accessorized with pink strappy heels, matching sunglasses and a mini bag in the same colour. #TrèsChic

For her second post, Alex pairs a full-length bodysuit with a denim jacket featuring a faux-fur collar. She finished the look with gold jewellery, black sunnies, green strappy heels and a matching mini bag.

Her sterling blonde buzz cut, which stars in both looks, adds that extra Je ne sais quoi. Love it!

Credits

Jewellery: @nonye_official

Nails: @kennysnailbar

Photography: @alex_unusual @lawlarr_

First Outfit: @medlincouturecollection