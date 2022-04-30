Style
Street Style: Alex Unusual is Taking Paris by Storm, One Look at a Time
Media IT girl Asogwa Alexandra aka Alex Unusual has taken over Paris streets with uber-chic looks. Very recently, the style star has gifted our timeline with two stylish ensembles straight from the ‘City of Light‘.
View this post on Instagram
In her first post titled “Barbie à Paris”, Alex sports a black blouse with exaggerated sleeves and a pink bandage mini skirt. She accessorized with pink strappy heels, matching sunglasses and a mini bag in the same colour. #TrèsChic
View this post on Instagram
For her second post, Alex pairs a full-length bodysuit with a denim jacket featuring a faux-fur collar. She finished the look with gold jewellery, black sunnies, green strappy heels and a matching mini bag.
Her sterling blonde buzz cut, which stars in both looks, adds that extra Je ne sais quoi. Love it!
Credits
Jewellery: @nonye_official
Nails: @kennysnailbar
Photography: @alex_unusual @lawlarr_
First Outfit: @medlincouturecollection