Fast-rising Afro-Jazz singer Nissi Ogulu simply known as Nissi has released the visuals for one of her most recent singles, “Trouble” off her forthcoming EP.

“Trouble” is a song of redemption narrated from a feminine point of view. It’s a song that rebels against any pre-set notions or underestimation of the female gender. The video of “Trouble” was directed by The Alien.

Watch the video below: