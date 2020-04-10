Mayorkun’s Hit “Geng” is back with a Star-studded Remix EP | Listen here

DMW’s Mayorkun has released his highly anticipated Extended Playlist (EP) “Geng Remix” which features three new remixes of his hit single, “Geng”

It’s just a 3 track EP but it cut across continents and other African countries.

In the Nigeria remix, Mayorkun blows our mind as he brings M.I Abaga and Vector together in one song alongside Sinzu and YCee.

The African version features some of Africana’s finest acts like Kwesi Arthur from Ghana, Riky Rick from South Africa, Rayvanny from Tanzania and Innoss B from DR Congo.

The UK remix features Ms Banks and American rapper Russ.

