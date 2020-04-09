Music
Adekunle Gold has a Question for You: Are You Working Out at Home or…?
See, it’s understandable: all of us are at home every day and what else is there to do but enjoy our lives?
I mean, sure, some people are very busy working out, trying to get their summer bodies without the help of the gym.
And Adekunle Gold is asking: are you one of those people? Or are you in the other group, eating the life of your head?
Which one are you?
Are you working out or you are at home eating like a thief? 🙄
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 9, 2020