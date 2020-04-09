Adekunle Gold has a Question for You: Are You Working Out at Home or...?

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 mins ago

 on

See, it’s understandable: all of us are at home every day and what else is there to do but enjoy our lives?

I mean, sure, some people are very busy working out, trying to get their summer bodies without the help of the gym.

And Adekunle Gold is asking: are you one of those people? Or are you in the other group, eating the life of your head?

Which one are you?

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

