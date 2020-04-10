Music
There’s A New Challenge in Town – #ClimaxChallenge & It’s Giving Us Goosebumps
With everyone bored at home, new challenges are always coming up to keep everyone entertained!
And now there’s a new challenge called, #ClimaxChallenge, originated by Eric Bellinger after The Weeknd insinuated that he inspired Usher’s 2012 hit song “Climax“.
Some of our celebrities have jumped on it and they’ve got us in our feelings.
Praiz
Simi
Adekunle Gold
S/O to the ladies goin crazy!!! Also, I just seen @theweeknd post about him referring to production rather than the vocals. 🙄 That’s cool and all but now that we havin fun singin the song we ain’t finna stop… 🤷🏾♂️ Plus I see a lot of his fans saying he’s the new Michael Jackson so it should be an Eazy Call right? The challenge still stands. And whether he does it or not, some of y’all gotta do some homework on @Usher too. Regardless of where the song came from it ain’t about no beef… This is all for the love of R&B music. I said that in my first post. The genre needs a voice. Especially for my generation and I’m taking it upon myself to be just that. Besides, there’s over a thousand videos of people doin the #ClimaxChallenge How hard could it be? 😁