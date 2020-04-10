There’s A New Challenge in Town – #ClimaxChallenge & It’s Giving Us Goosebumps

With everyone bored at home, new challenges are always coming up to keep everyone entertained!

And now there’s a new challenge called, #ClimaxChallenge, originated by Eric Bellinger after The Weeknd insinuated that he inspired Usher’s 2012 hit song “Climax“.

Some of our celebrities have jumped on it and they’ve got us in our feelings.

Praiz

Simi

Adekunle Gold