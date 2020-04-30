Music
New Video: Kenny St. Brown feat. Vashaun – Eledumare
Kenny St. Brown, an urban contemporary gospel artist teams up with Vashaun for a new worship track titled, “Eledumare“.
Talking about the track, KSB says:
Eledumare is a Yoruba( a South western Nigerian language) meaning for God Almighty. T This song is a pure work of artistic creativity from the belly of a worshiper with a deep spiritual understanding of some mysteries about the Almighty God.
“Eledumare” was produced by Spiritual Beatz, video edited by Rubi Pictures and directed by Akin Adeolafusi.
Watch the video below.