Khafi is Here to Keep Your Kids Entertained with a Fun Storytime Session | WATCH

In an effort to help parents and keep children entertained during this period, Big Brother Naija’s star, Khafi Kareem, is here to read a fun book for the kids, titled “Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney.

She says:

I got a message on twitter from a mother asking me to read a children’s book for her children who were bored at home during lockdown. I went to my nearest store, bought this book and had lots of fun reading. I hope you enjoy this ACupOfKhafi Storytime for Kids! Are there any other children’s books you’d like to see me read?

Watch the video below: