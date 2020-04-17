Yayy! There’s Likely Going to be a Sequel for ‘Girls Trip’

The cast of Hollywood film “Girls Trip“, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish got back together for a virtual reunion on co-star, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s talk show “Red Table Talk“.

The ‘Flossy Posse’ connected over video chat and even hinted about a possible sequel.

Regina said about a possible second movie, “I think we’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing. That it’s the right thing and a great thing.”

Pull up a chair and get ready for a good laugh in the video below: