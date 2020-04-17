Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Yayy! There's Likely Going to be a Sequel for 'Girls Trip'

BN TV Scoop

Sisi Yemmie will Teach You How to Whip Up a Delicious Recipe on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Living

WATCH Ngozi Erondu shed more Light on the COVID-19 Pandemic on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Living

WATCH Toluse Francis share Tips on How to Look After Your Mental Health this Period on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Music Scoop

How Is It Being Pregnant During a Pandemic? Let Ciara Take You Through

BN TV Movies & TV

Yvonne Orji Hilariously Recalls her "Insecure" Audition & Why She Thought She Wouldn’t Get the Role

Beauty BN TV

Watch Dimma Umeh try her Top 5 Lip Glosses + Lip Combo for Women of Colour

BN TV

Learn how to Prepare Efo Riro (Vegetable Soup) the Simplified Way with Sisi Yemmie | Watch

BN TV

Watch Eniola's Intriguing Birth Story in this Episode of African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV

Wondering how to stay Sane this Period? Watch as Taje Prest Shares 17 Things to do During a Pandemic

BN TV

Yayy! There’s Likely Going to be a Sequel for ‘Girls Trip’

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 mins ago

 on

The cast of Hollywood film “Girls Trip“, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish got back together for a virtual reunion on co-star, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s talk show “Red Table Talk“.

The ‘Flossy Posse’ connected over video chat and even hinted about a possible sequel.

Regina said about a possible second movie, “I think we’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing. That it’s the right thing and a great thing.”

Pull up a chair and get ready for a good laugh in the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Peter Molokwu: Finding Comfort In Your Own Skin

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ife Odedere: Where Do Pastors Draw The Line?

Advertisement
css.php