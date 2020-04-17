Movies & TV
Beverly Naya is Celebrating Her Birthday with Some of her Favourite Memories
Beverly Naya is a year older today and if not for the coronavirus pandemic, she should be in Singapore celebrating the new milestone. But Beverly has chosen to only see the current situation as a blessing and a unique opportunity to appreciate the little things in life.
To mark her birthday, Beverly shared some of her favorite photos and videos on Instagram.
She wrote:
Birthday Grateful for today but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t constantly thinking about what’s going on around the world, it’s overwhelming. If someone had told me that this would be how I’d spend my birthday, I’d have laughed…I was supposed to be in Singapore! Alas, here we are…the impossible has happened but I’ve chosen to see the blessings in all of this. This is a unique opportunity to be still and just appreciate the little things in life.
Dear Lord, thank you for this day and thank you for your blessings…Thank you for your mercy, love, protection and for great health. I pray that you heal the world and be with every person going through trying times right now. Be with those who are sick, those who have lost loved ones, those who have lost their jobs, those who are starving and/or homeless, those who are battling depression and please be with all the health workers.
Decided to share some of my favourite pictures/videos for my birthday. —
