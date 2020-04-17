Connect with us

Beverly Naya is Celebrating Her Birthday with Some of her Favourite Memories

Yayy! There's Likely Going to be a Sequel for 'Girls Trip'

"Toughest day of my life" - Mercy Aigbe Mourns the Loss of her Sister

Nicole Asinugo is the Brain behind the Amazing Script for Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake"

Yvonne Orji Hilariously Recalls her "Insecure" Audition & Why She Thought She Wouldn’t Get the Role

Damilola Adegbite is Doing Remarkable Work! 👏🏾

Niyi Akinmolayan is Making Sure the Kids are Well Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

Kayode Kasum's Film "Oga Bolaji" is A MUST WATCH!

After a Decade of Top-Notch Entertainment, 53 Extra Takes a Bow

Charles Okpaleke is Changing the Narrative with a Forthcoming Nollywood Animation Blockbuster

BellaNaija.com

Beverly Naya is a year older today and if not for the coronavirus pandemic, she should be in Singapore celebrating the new milestone. But Beverly has chosen to only see the current situation as a blessing and a unique opportunity to appreciate the little things in life.

To mark her birthday, Beverly shared some of her favorite photos and videos on Instagram.

She wrote:

Birthday Grateful for today but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t constantly thinking about what’s going on around the world, it’s overwhelming. If someone had told me that this would be how I’d spend my birthday, I’d have laughed…I was supposed to be in Singapore! Alas, here we are…the impossible has happened but I’ve chosen to see the blessings in all of this. This is a unique opportunity to be still and just appreciate the little things in life.

Dear Lord, thank you for this day and thank you for your blessings…Thank you for your mercy, love, protection and for great health. I pray that you heal the world and be with every person going through trying times right now. Be with those who are sick, those who have lost loved ones, those who have lost their jobs, those who are starving and/or homeless, those who are battling depression and please be with all the health workers.

Decided to share some of my favourite pictures/videos for my birthday. —

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

