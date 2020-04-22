Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Sweet Spot

It's Omoni Oboli's Birthday & No One's as Excited as Husband Nnamdi

Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Gene Deitch, Thanks for Giving Us 'Tom & Jerry' & Happy Childhood Memories

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It’s 1 Down, Forever to Go for Chidera & Gideon Okeke

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Yayy! "The Set Up" is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Jim Iyke is reminding Us that Internet Bullying is Harmful | WATCH the Teaser for "Bad Comments"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Deyemi Okanlawon & his Adorable Family are Picture Perfect for his Birthday

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! Watch Episode 10 of "Room 420" - 'Rukky's Story'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 9 of “Room 420” – Pity Party

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH “Mr Governor”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Episode 13 of Obi Emelonye’s “Heart & Soul” Series Here

Movies & TV

It’s Omoni Oboli’s Birthday & No One’s as Excited as Husband Nnamdi

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Movie producer Omoni Oboli turns 42 on Wednesday, and her husband Nnamdi Oboli is celebrating her.

The father of three took to his Instagram to pen down a lovely note in celebration of his wife’s special day. Sharing a beautiful photo of them together, he wrote:

Happy Birthday my darling 🎂🎈🎊🎁 This is another day in the year I can’t help but cherish so much. 🎊

It tickles, it’s exciting, it’s exhilarating to see and enjoy this Warri beauty with a tender touch. 🎉

Most days go unnoticed and even forgotten basking in the sweetness of you.😘 But this day my darling is impossible to pass off without noticing as we always do. 🎂

You’re sweet, you’re kind, you’re fierce, you’re pure energy, and did I say loving 🥰. I could just see your face at the very moment you read the last line blushing 😊. If I could make that smile stay on your face all day, that would definitely make my day. 🥳

I love you and I cherish you and I pray God’s favour and blessings adorn your way. 😍

Because right here and always you’ve made me feel better than a thousand men. 💪🏽 Oh, I can’t thank God enough for creating a home with you that’s always felt like a playpen. 💃🏽🕺🏽 #HappyBirthdayDarling

#YourHusbandLovesYou

Photo Credit: @Nnamdioboli

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Peter Molokwu: Stand Up Tall For You

Biodun Da Silva: Why We Need to Continue to Elevate & Empower Girls

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Let’s Burst These Working From Home Myths

‘Funmilola Sanya: The Lord Said I Should Tell You

BN Hot Topic: Is it Freedom of Sexual Expression or Dangerous Use of Social Media?

Advertisement
css.php