It’s Omoni Oboli’s Birthday & No One’s as Excited as Husband Nnamdi

Movie producer Omoni Oboli turns 42 on Wednesday, and her husband Nnamdi Oboli is celebrating her.

The father of three took to his Instagram to pen down a lovely note in celebration of his wife’s special day. Sharing a beautiful photo of them together, he wrote:

Happy Birthday my darling 🎂🎈🎊🎁 This is another day in the year I can’t help but cherish so much. 🎊

It tickles, it’s exciting, it’s exhilarating to see and enjoy this Warri beauty with a tender touch. 🎉

Most days go unnoticed and even forgotten basking in the sweetness of you.😘 But this day my darling is impossible to pass off without noticing as we always do. 🎂

You’re sweet, you’re kind, you’re fierce, you’re pure energy, and did I say loving 🥰. I could just see your face at the very moment you read the last line blushing 😊. If I could make that smile stay on your face all day, that would definitely make my day. 🥳

I love you and I cherish you and I pray God’s favour and blessings adorn your way. 😍

Because right here and always you’ve made me feel better than a thousand men. 💪🏽 Oh, I can’t thank God enough for creating a home with you that’s always felt like a playpen. 💃🏽🕺🏽 #HappyBirthdayDarling

#YourHusbandLovesYou