Connect with us

Career Events

Are You a Student Striving for Global Relevance? Register for The Undergrad Course by GetIn Education Consulting & it's Free

Career Features

Oyindamola Rowaiye: 5 Simple Survival & Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

Career Features

Your Child's Academic Mediocrity or Failure Should Not Be Treated as a Stain on Your White!

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: 3 Career Lessons From My Mother

Career Features Inspired

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features Relationships

Peter Molokwu: Stand Up Tall For You

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Let's Burst These Working From Home Myths

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Davies Okeowo of Enterprise Hill is On a Mission to Birth a First World Africa.

BN TV Career Events Living

Mark Your Calendars & Don't Miss Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 20 – 25

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Can Sell Anything With These Copywriting Tips

Career

Are You a Student Striving for Global Relevance? Register for The Undergrad Course by GetIn Education Consulting & it’s Free

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Are you a student in a developing African country who wants to access global opportunities? Are you unable to access key learning resources or are you stuck with an old curriculum unfit for the 21st century? Do you want to expand your options upon graduation? Register for GetIn Education Consulting’s The Undergrad Course to learn practical tools and strategies for maximizing your undergrad experience and preparing for global relevance!

The Undergrad Course is a free online course that addresses challenges that African students face while studying in developing countries, including but not limited to outdated curricula, limited access to resources, funding, and so on. The Undergrad Course teaches students skills they can apply to overcome these challenges, make their academic pursuit easier while preparing for a global career.

The course has 15 contributors from a range of backgrounds including engineering, law, geography, French, archaeology, and so on. 

Meet the Contributors

Mariam Momodu LL.M (Cantab.): Alumna, University of Ibadan, Doctoral Candidate, and Vanier Scholar University of Toronto Faculty of Law. International Trade Lawyer and Founder of GetIn Education Consulting.

Tega Ogbuigwe: Ph.D. Candidate, Victoria University of Wellington; Lecturer, Rivers State. 

Chidi Odoemenam: Alumus, University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Corporate Finance Lawyer, Aluko & Oyebode

Teni Adedeji: Alumna, University of Lagos; Pharmacy Ops. Manager & Lead Consultant Pharmarun

Dr. Adeola Olubamiji: Alumna, Olabisi Onabanjo University; Advanced Manufacturing Tech Advisor, Cummins Inc.

Olamide Atoyebi: Alumna, Obafemi Awolowo University; Well Services Engineer, Schlumberger

To start this course for free, click HERE.

Don’t forget to share this post with undergrads and recent graduates you know!
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Jessica Ireju: Building in Silence

Mfonobong Inyang: Is the Extended Lockdown Taking Its Toll on You?

Oyindamola Rowaiye: 5 Simple Survival & Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

Tolulope Ibiyeye: Go On… Have Those Conversations!

Your Child’s Academic Mediocrity or Failure Should Not Be Treated as a Stain on Your White!

Advertisement
css.php