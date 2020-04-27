Are You a Student Striving for Global Relevance? Register for The Undergrad Course by GetIn Education Consulting & it’s Free

Are you a student in a developing African country who wants to access global opportunities? Are you unable to access key learning resources or are you stuck with an old curriculum unfit for the 21st century? Do you want to expand your options upon graduation? Register for GetIn Education Consulting’s The Undergrad Course to learn practical tools and strategies for maximizing your undergrad experience and preparing for global relevance!

The Undergrad Course is a free online course that addresses challenges that African students face while studying in developing countries, including but not limited to outdated curricula, limited access to resources, funding, and so on. The Undergrad Course teaches students skills they can apply to overcome these challenges, make their academic pursuit easier while preparing for a global career.

The course has 15 contributors from a range of backgrounds including engineering, law, geography, French, archaeology, and so on.

Meet the Contributors

Mariam Momodu LL.M (Cantab.): Alumna, University of Ibadan, Doctoral Candidate, and Vanier Scholar University of Toronto Faculty of Law. International Trade Lawyer and Founder of GetIn Education Consulting.

Tega Ogbuigwe: Ph.D. Candidate, Victoria University of Wellington; Lecturer, Rivers State.

Chidi Odoemenam: Alumus, University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Corporate Finance Lawyer, Aluko & Oyebode

Teni Adedeji: Alumna, University of Lagos; Pharmacy Ops. Manager & Lead Consultant Pharmarun

Dr. Adeola Olubamiji: Alumna, Olabisi Onabanjo University; Advanced Manufacturing Tech Advisor, Cummins Inc.

Olamide Atoyebi: Alumna, Obafemi Awolowo University; Well Services Engineer, Schlumberger

